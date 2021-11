It is a difficult adjusting to a new place. There are things that a person has to adapt to — be it a new living arrangement, a new group of people and even a new language. Immigration seems to always be in the news as it was back in the 1850s. One thing those immigrants didn’t realize is that once they arrived to America — they found the country split – and soon a Civil War would break out and they would have to choose a side.

