American Legion Post #11 in Jefferson is seeking young writers for an annual competition. The American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program gives out over $138,000 in college scholarships every year to high school students in 9th-12th grade,along with homeschooled individuals. According to the national American Legion organization, this program must be an oration on some aspect of the U.S. Constitution, with an emphasis on a citizen’s duties and obligations to the government. The money that is awarded must be used to pay for college.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO