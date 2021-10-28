CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS results | Wednesday

By Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 7 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Johnny Russell scored twice to extend his goals streak to eight games and Sporting Kansas City beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Wednesday night to move into first place in the Western Conference. Kansas City (17-7-7) has 58 points, tied with Seattle atop the conference,...

phillysoccerpage.net

News roundup: Union fall to Minnesota and all of Wednesday’s MLS action

The Union came away with nothing on Wednesday night, losing to Minnesota United 3-2 on the road. Highlights and match recap here, and stay tuned for PSP’s player ratings later this morning. The team will have just two days rest before gearing up for their third match in 8 days,...
MLS
Antelope Valley Press

Major League Soccer results | Wednesday

FRISCO, Texas — Cristian Arango's hat trick, which included two goals four minutes apart late in the second half, led LAFC over a Ricardo Pepi-less FC Dallas team 3-2 on Wednesday night. Pepi did not play after injuring a foot last week in the U.S. national team's win over Costa...
MLS
inquirer.com

Union clinch playoff berth thanks to results elsewhere Saturday in MLS

The Union clinched a playoff spot Saturday night thanks to results elsewhere in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference. The New York Red Bulls’ 1-0 win at home over Club de Foot Montréal late in the afternoon and the Columbus Crew’s 3-1 win at D.C. United at night created enough of a gap in the standings below the Union (13-8-11, 50 points) that they can no longer fall out of the top seven.
MLS
Antelope Valley Press

National Basketball Association results | Monday

NEW YORK — OG Anunoby scored a career-high 36 points and the Toronto Raptors won their fourth straight by beating the New York Knicks on the 75th anniversary of the NBA’s first game. Gary Trent Jr. added 26 points for the Raptors, who surged into the lead by outscoring the...
NBA
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Ends Regular Season Against MLS Powerhouse New England

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will be looking to improve for the 2022 season, but before they do, they will face a team that scored five unanswered goals against them back in July. The Rosa Negra will visit the New England Revolution on Sunday for its final 2021 regular-season game after falling 1-3 against New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium. New England Revolution enters the fixture after with a weekend rest and winning 1-0 at home against the Colorado Rapids in the team’s last match on Wednesday, Oct. 27. New England has 22 wins, seven draws and four losses during the 2021 season. Fans will be able to watch the game locally on My33, CW34, UniMás and the Inter Miami App, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
MLS
Antelope Valley Press

Talking Points

LAS VEGAS — Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was released from a hospital to a Las Vegas jail ahead of an initial court appearance Wednesday on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, police and his attorney said.
MLS
CBS Boston

Adam Buksa Suffers Foot Injury, But Revolution Reportedly Confident He Won’t Miss Any Playoff Action

FOXBORO (CBS) — Adam Buksa has suffered a foot injury that will keep him out of Poland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers. But Revolution fans can breathe easy, as the club reportedly does not believe that their star forward will miss any action in the upcoming MLS Playoffs. Buksa was set to join the Polish National Team for qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary, but reportedly suffered a broken metatarsal in his foot, it was reported on Monday. The injury will sideline Buksa for several weeks, but MLS insider Tom Bogert is reporting that the Revolution don’t believe that the injury will keep...
MLS
Austonia

Austin FC wins! Takes 3-1 Verde victory over No. 2 Sporting KC for final home match

Austin may have had a bittersweet night in their final home match on Wednesday, but they made sure to soak it all in as they took down powerhouse Sporting Kansas City for a 3-1 victory at Q2 Stadium.Despite a chilly Austin night, stands were still packed with jacket-clad Verde fans who endured the late weekday match to see their team's last hoorah of the season.And they got what they've been wishing for all season. In just the first minute of play, star transfer Sebastian Driussi scored on a header to make the fastest goal in history. That wasn't the only...
MLS
CBS Seattle

NWSL Playoffs Start Sunday; Carli Lloyd Possibly Playing In Last Match

(CBS New York) — The National Women’s Soccer League playoffs kick off this Sunday, November 7. The action starts with quarterfinal matchups between the fourth-seeded Chicago Red Stars and fifth-seeded NJ/NY Gotham FC and between the third-seeded Washington Spirit and sixth-seeded North Carolina Courage. The former matchup will air on CBS Sports Network and the latter on Paramount+. The Red Stars, led by Mallory Pugh, Casey Krueger, Sarah Gorden and Kealia Watt, will be making their sixth-straight playoff appearance. Gordon, one of the team’s top defenders, played every minute of the team’s 24 matches this season. Gotham FC features soccer legend...
SOCCER
CBS Boston

New England Revolution Unveil New Crest, Brand Identity

BOSTON (CBS) — After the best regular season in MLS history, the New England Revolution are embracing change. The team on Thursday unveiled a new crest and brand identity, both of which will debut in the 2022 MLS season. Replacing the flag logo will be a crest with the letter R, “in a style reminiscent of the Revolutionary War era.” The new crest of the New England Revolution, which will go into effect as the club’s primary logo ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season. (Photo from New England Revolution) “A red strikethrough of the R roots the club’s identity in the defiant...
MLS

