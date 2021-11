In the foreign exchange market, there are various things to check when choosing the right Forex Broker. However the most essential is of course what concerns what would qualify as a Good Forex Broker. Some good questions to ask when choosing a Forex Broker would be, such as: is he a registered Broker? Is he under any regulatory authority? Does he have an International Bank Account? If he does, this would be a plus point, because if a Broker has international bank accounts. It means that he is not just looking out for himself. But out to serve the best interests of his clients.

