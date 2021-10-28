Astro Advice

Chrysanthemums are inexpensive, hardy and tolerate cool temperatures fairly well, making them a good pick for fall. Find out how to make mums last longer. Nothing announces the change of the season from summer to fall in New England more than the sight of chrysanthemums — more commonly known as mums — decorating doorsteps. These hardy autumn favorites come in a variety of colors, including the traditional yellow, rust orange, barn red and white as well as other softer color hues such as purple and pink. While mums are hardy and will tolerate cool, almost-freezing, temperatures relatively well, they are not immune to frost, and just one frosty night can do them in. Read on for tips on how to make mums last longer.

GARDENING ・ 14 DAYS AGO