Relationship Advice

Astro Advice

By Earl Horlyk
Sioux City Journal
 6 days ago

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Explore the possibilities and learn all you can to ensure you make good decisions. Take the path that leads to knowledge and experience. Be honest and do what makes you happy. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take a second look at a deal that...

siouxcityjournal.com

audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

This Advice Changed Everything For Rachael Ray

Iconic television personality Rachael Ray, who was made famous by her friendly and approachable demeanor on her self-titled TV show, has been an important part of Food Network's lineup with shows, including "Rachael Ray's Kids Cook-Off" and "Rachael Ray's Week in a Day" (Food Network). In recent years, Ray has focused on making healthy meals in a short amount of time with a mantra that anyone can cook. She made her debut on "30 Minute Meals" in 2001 and launched "The Racheal Ray Show," which is currently airing its 16th season, in 2006, according to Hollywood Reporter.
CELEBRITIES
lastheplace.com

Breakup Advice For Guys

Just went through a breakup or know someone who did? Breakups can be hard, regardless of whether it’s fresh, an old wound, or even if you’re the dumper or the dumpee. It may seem impossible to get out of at the moment, but you can, and you will eventually pull yourself together. While it’s tempting to wallow in your feelings, you can’t stay in there forever –– it’ll eventually take a toll on your physical and mental well-being for the worse.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Advice for sleep-deprived parents

MILWAUKEE - Sleep is one of the most important things for a small child. It's also vital that Mom and Dad are well-rested, too. What can you do if your child is having trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or keeping a daily sleep routine? Livia Fernandez, a Pediatric Sleep Consultant, shares her advice for sleep-deprived parents. Learn more information about Livia Fernandez Sleep Consulting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
New England Today

How to Make Mums Last Longer | Gardening Advice

Chrysanthemums are inexpensive, hardy and tolerate cool temperatures fairly well, making them a good pick for fall. Find out how to make mums last longer. Nothing announces the change of the season from summer to fall in New England more than the sight of chrysanthemums — more commonly known as mums — decorating doorsteps. These hardy autumn favorites come in a variety of colors, including the traditional yellow, rust orange, barn red and white as well as other softer color hues such as purple and pink. While mums are hardy and will tolerate cool, almost-freezing, temperatures relatively well, they are not immune to frost, and just one frosty night can do them in. Read on for tips on how to make mums last longer.
GARDENING
carrollcountycomet.com

More than good social advice

Editor’s note: This is a reprint of a column that first appeared Aug. 23, 2017. We all know the feeling of walking into a large room filled with tables and wondering, “Where should I sit?” It may be a wedding reception, or a banquet, or a conference. We have learned to look for place cards with names on them. If […]
SOCIETY

