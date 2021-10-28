This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. A nonfiction book about "[the] counter-revolution to the American Revolution." A fantasy novel about a woman who finds a library...
Here are the bestselling books from Publishers Weekly for the week that ended Oct. 16. 1. “When All Hell Broke Loose” • Johnstone/Johnstone. 5. “The Perfect Christmas” • Debbie Macomber. 6. “Santa’s Sweetheart” • Janet Dailey. 7. “Jingle All the Way” • Debbie Macomber. 8. “A Forever Kind of Love”...
1. “State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hilary Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press) 2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company) 3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking) 4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Independently Published) 5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins...
The best books in the SF/Fantasy/Horror category are:. Honeycomb by Joanne M. Harris (Saga) In the Watchful City by S. Qiouyi Lu (Tordotcom) A Desolation Called Peace by Arkady Martine (Tor) Noor by Nnedi Okorafor (DAW) Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon (MCD) The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri (Orbit) On Fragile...
Comments / 0