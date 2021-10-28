In honor of Cookie Monster's birthday, try making this cookie-filled fudge

Friends, I have a confession to make. Up until very recently, I had never seen Fantasia. I know, I know. How could it be that I have lived lo these many years and not actually seen one of Disney’s most classic animated films? It’s a very good question, and one for which I do not have a good answer. Of course, I’ve seen snippets of Fantasia here and there, and throughout my time of finally watching the film, there were plenty of “aha” moments as I began to connect the dots between the orchestral pieces used in the film, their animated counterparts, and their relationship to the Walt Disney World parks. That’s where those ballet shoe-wearing ostriches came from… I knew about Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey (he’s my eldest’s favorite Mickey, and the day that he got to meet Sorcerer Mickey in Disney’s Hollywood Studios was a big one), but today’s recipe asked for me to focus on one of Fantasia’s other characters. One who was much darker and menacing than Mickey Mouse. I had to focus on Chernabog. This weekend’s recipe is the Disney Villains Cookbook’s Bald Mountain Cookies.

