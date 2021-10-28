CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
T. Rowe Price to acquire New York investment firm for $4.2 billion

By Holden Wilen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT. Rowe Price Group Inc. made a splash Thursday as the asset manager announced it will accelerate its expansion into alternative investment markets with a $4.2 billion acquisition. Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) will acquire New York-based Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. in a cash-and-stock deal. Approximately 74% of...

