Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the Ghana Card will by the first quarter of 2022 be recognised and accepted globally as an electronic passport. “When this happens, holders of the Ghana card will be allowed to board any flight to Ghana. Furthermore, the good news for diasporan Ghanaians is that when the Ghana Immigration Service is linked to the NIA architecture, diasporan Ghanaians who hold the Ghana Card should not have to obtain visas to travel to Ghana,” he added.

LIFESTYLE ・ 17 HOURS AGO