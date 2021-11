By Tom Jow — Build it, or take it apart, which comes first? As a kid I’m sure I had build it toys such as Lego or Lincoln Logs but what I remember is taking apart an old alarm clock. You know the type; large face and two bells on top with a hammer in between. One day it stopped working, so I took it apart. There were no instructions, no schematics, no YouTube. I just tore into it. I had never taken a clock, much less anything else apart. A few years later I was taking bicycles apart. They didn’t have to be broken, sometimes I just wanted to know how it worked. Nowadays, I take apart broken stuff all the time. Back then I didn’t know what I was doing, I just grabbed some wrenches and started taking stuff apart. Now I often do research before I take something apart. Over the years I have developed a strategy for taking things apart.

JOBS ・ 13 DAYS AGO