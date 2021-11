Credit cards typically put a cap on high percentage rewards earnings but inflation is outpacing price changes, so perhaps they should raise limits periodically. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.

