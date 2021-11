One day I was sitting in a shared office with my teammate, Jessica. We just came from our monthly leadership meeting and were talking about the concept of distributed leadership. Distributed leadership was the model our district was moving towards under the direction of the new superintendent. Her vision was simple but revolutionary: reimagine school leadership by dismantling the hierarchy. Under this vision, principals no longer had to be “all-knowing,” and shared responsibility was encouraged, a new practice none of us had experienced before.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO