I’ve been going to the same dentist for many years. In fact my dentist and I only lived a block apart when we were growing up. Our parents were friends and we knew each other’s brothers and sisters. That is one advantage of growing up in a small town. Now after all these years, I still go to his office. Although his office staff has changed over the years, all the people in the office could be considered friends.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO