Opponents of GOP-drawn maps push for nonpartisan boundaries

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye Host and CBS 58 Capitol Reporter Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross discuss the release of the Wisconsin GOP redistricting maps. Under the current maps, Joe Biden won more votes than Donald Trump in 37 Assembly districts as he took the statewide contest by more than 20,000 votes. Under the proposed lines, he would’ve won 35. There were 11 Biden Senate districts under current law and proposed maps. The proposed congressional map would strengthen GOP’s hand in western Wisconsin 3rd CD. In this segment, JR discusses how the GOP maps are set to create a veto-proof majority in the state Senate and are two seats away in the state Assembly. "If these maps became law, even if Governor Evers won re-election in 2022, Republicans would be on the verge at any election moment of having the ability to sideline him, pass whatever they want, and override his vetoes if they could maintain unanimity on the veto override," JR said.

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO