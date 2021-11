The west-coast fast-food chain, Jack In The Box has announced plans to add its first location in Kentucky, FINALLY!. A couple of years ago, I went to Las Vegas. A friend of mine took me to eat at a Jack In The Box nearby because I had always heard of it but have never been. Ever since going, I have been dreaming of the day that we get a location (or two) closer to Evansville. There are already a few locations in bigger cities within three or four hours from Evansville like Indianapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati, and St. Louis, but there are none across the river in Kentucky. However, that's about to change and it will be the closest location to the Evansville area yet.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO