Books & Literature

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

1. “The Judge's List” by John Grisham (Doubleday) 2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow Cookbooks) 3. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace) 4. “A Shadow in the Ember” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press) 5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking) 6....

www.stltoday.com

NWI.com

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. The Judge’s List by John Grisham - 9780385546034 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 2. Dune by Frank Herbert - 9781101658055 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 3. Not All Diamonds and Rosé by Dave Quinn - 9781250765796 - (Henry Holt and Co.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
largeheartedboy.com

Online "Best of 2021" Book Lists

For the fourteenth straight year, I am aggregating every online year-end book list I find in this post. As the lists appear online, I will add them to this master list, updating regularly. Please feel free to e-mail me with a magazine, newspaper, or other online list I have missed.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Publishers Weekly Best Books 2021

The best books in the SF/Fantasy/Horror category are:. Honeycomb by Joanne M. Harris (Saga) In the Watchful City by S. Qiouyi Lu (Tordotcom) A Desolation Called Peace by Arkady Martine (Tor) Noor by Nnedi Okorafor (DAW) Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon (MCD) The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri (Orbit) On Fragile...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
verywellfamily.com

Best Book Subscriptions for Kids

A book subscription for kids provides kids (and their families) with new books at regular intervals, often focusing on specific themes. Typically, these boxes include multiple items, whether that means several books per box or bonus goodies along with the month’s book pick, all designed to support an ongoing and interactive love for reading.
KIDS
WRAL

Best Kids Books for Halloween

Curly Locks is a good-hearted girl, but she's an awful cook. All the townspeople of Toadsuck Swamp know to steer clear of her culinary concoctions--like the batwing brownies and toad eye toffees. So when one of her dishes goes missin' from her windowsill, word spreads like a kerosene fire about how the Scares have been terrorizin' the town at mealtime. They shriek "Gitchey Boo, Gitchey Bon Gitchey Goo, Gitchey Gone " and send folk runnin' from their dinner plates. With everyone else tremblin' and squawkin' about the Scares, Curly Locks gets an inklin'. Can she use her smarts and unique talents to help corral those Scares for good? Storyteller Donna L. Washington uses her tremendous skill to breathe new life into the classic Goldilocks tale. Her clever, can-do protagonist and joyful language paired with Jeffrey Ebbeler's charming, imaginative illustrations will tempt readers into a ghostly, yet enchanting landscape that they won't want to leave.
KIDS
eugeneweekly.com

Best Comic book store

1. Books With Pictures 99 W. Broadway C, 541-485-1048. Books-with-Pictures-Eugene.Myshopify.com. 2. Radar Toys 3061 W. 11th Ave., 541-515-6459. RadarToys.com. 3. Nostalgia Collectibles 1280 Charnelton St., 541-484-9202. NostalgiaCollectiblesEugene.com. Opening their doors two weeks before the pandemic shutdown in spring of 2020 was not ideal, but Books With Pictures — Eugene Weekly’s...
EUGENE, OR
Literary Hub

The 10 Best Book Covers of October

Another month of books, another month of book covers. This month, as the leaves turned in the real world, I found myself drawn not only the rich autumnal shades you might expect, but also to restrained black and white, with only a few outliers in between. As always, though, I like it when things get weird. Below, my favorite book covers from October.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
shondaland.com

The Best Books for November 2021

It’s finally November, and we have quite a bit to be thankful for — and at the top of that list are definitely books! The releases this month don't disappoint. We've included a memoir about escaping an extremist religious cult, an official guide from Bridgerton’s Lady Whistledown herself, a novel about identity, and more. These books are sure to keep you entertained whether you’re traveling, enjoying a quiet night in, or on your morning commute.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Spotlight News

ON THE BOOKSHELF: Fun family reads for fall

‘Better Together!’ By Amy Robach and Andrew Shue; illustrated by Lenny Wen A bad storm forces both the Squirrelly and the McMunk families to flee their homes — and end up in the same tree. At first, it feels like a fun adventure. But soon, the families realize they’re used to doing things differently. This […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Henry Winkler Auctioning Original Fonzie Leather Jacket From ‘Happy Days’

Happy Days greaser Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli, one of the icons of cool on the small screen, was known for his motorcycle, white T-shirts, jeans and, most of all, his dark brown leather jacket. One of the jackets was donated to the Smithsonian in 1980. Only a few others are known to exist. Now Henry Winkler, famed for portraying the Fonz on the ’50s-themed show, is selling one of the character’s jackets, which he’s had in his personal possession for decades, in an auction that will take place Dec. 8 at Bonhams Los Angeles. The jacket will be sold as part of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Ballantine Books#Grand Central Publishing#Best Sellers#Dune#Doubleday#Blue Box Press#Titan#Kodansha Comics#Simon Schuster St#Custom House
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on HBO Max: ‘King Richard,’ ‘Boogie’ and New Mindy Kaling Series

There’s only one feature debuting simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters as part of Warner Bros.’ 2021 experiment this month, but it’s a big one, a biopic that early reviews suggest will be part of the Oscars race and serve as a reminder of what a fine actor Will Smith can be. But there’s more going on on HBO Max this month, including what appears to be a fun, nostalgic holiday film set in the eighties and the latest series from Mindy Kaling. As usual, however, the first of the month doubles as the day a bunch of older films...
MOVIES
Variety

Best-Selling Celebrity Memoirs: Kal Penn Joins the Ranks

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Some people’s lives are so extraordinary it would feel remiss not to memorialize their stories on the page. When it has a real-life Hollywood ending, even better. Some of the most captivating celebrity memoirs have been published in the last couple of years, with many making their way to the top of dozens of best-seller lists. The latest to join the ranks is Kal Penn’s...
CELEBRITIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

1. “State of Terror” by Clinton/Penny (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin's Press) 2. “The Wish” by Nicholas sparks (Grand Central Publishing) 3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking) 4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner) 5. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.) 6. “Silverview” by...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

1. “The Judge's List” by John Grisham (Doubleday) 2. “The Wish” by Nicholas sparks (Grand Central Publishing) 3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking) 4. “State of Terror” by Clinton/Penny (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press) 5. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine) 6. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

