US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Curly Locks is a good-hearted girl, but she's an awful cook. All the townspeople of Toadsuck Swamp know to steer clear of her culinary concoctions--like the batwing brownies and toad eye toffees. So when one of her dishes goes missin' from her windowsill, word spreads like a kerosene fire about how the Scares have been terrorizin' the town at mealtime. They shriek "Gitchey Boo, Gitchey Bon Gitchey Goo, Gitchey Gone " and send folk runnin' from their dinner plates. With everyone else tremblin' and squawkin' about the Scares, Curly Locks gets an inklin'. Can she use her smarts and unique talents to help corral those Scares for good? Storyteller Donna L. Washington uses her tremendous skill to breathe new life into the classic Goldilocks tale. Her clever, can-do protagonist and joyful language paired with Jeffrey Ebbeler's charming, imaginative illustrations will tempt readers into a ghostly, yet enchanting landscape that they won't want to leave.

KIDS ・ 9 DAYS AGO