China

China submits updated climate pledges to United Nations

 6 days ago

SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China has submitted updated nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to fight climate change, a UN registry showed on Thursday, formally boosting headline emission-cutting pledges but offering nothing new ahead of climate talks in Glasgow. The submission documents, published on the website of the UN Framework...

Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
creators.com

Part Two: Consequences of America Losing a War to China

In July Japan's Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise "Pearl Harbor-style attack" in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because "they are doing their (military) exercises together." They conduct exercises from "Honolulu to Japan," which means America's "protection line is going ... backwards ..."
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
neworleanssun.com

Taiwan Has No Right to Join United Nations: China

BEIJING - China insisted Wednesday that Taiwan had no right to join the United Nations, after the United States called for the democratic island to have greater involvement in the world body. In a statement marking 50 years since the U.N. General Assembly voted to seat Beijing and boot out...
POLITICS
d1softballnews.com

China freezes the world: coal boom

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping physically deserted it – and was prevented from participating in a video conference -, China still bursts into COP26. With a “move” that weighs like a boulder on the battle against global warming. The energy-hungry Asian giant has increased its daily coal production by more than one million tons.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Glasgow COP26: climate finance pledges from rich nations are inadequate and time is running out

The make-or-break United Nations climate talks in Glasgow have begun. Much attention so far has rightly focused on the emissions reduction ambition each nation is taking to the negotiations. But another key goal of the talks is to dramatically scale up so-called “climate finance” for developing nations. Climate finance is money paid by wealthy countries (which are responsible for most of the historic emissions) to developing countries to help them pay for emissions reduction measures and adaptation. Climate finance should be in addition to standard development aid. At the 2009 Copenhagen climate talks, wealthy nations promised US$100 billion a year in climate...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Heating up: World leaders take center stage at climate talks

It’s time for more than 130 world leaders to feel the heat. Over 130 heads of state will traipse to the podium Monday and Tuesday at crucial international climate talks in Scotland and talk about what their country is going to do about the threat of global warming. From U.S. President Joe Biden to Seychelles President Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan, they are expected to say how their nation will do its utmost, challenge colleagues to do more and generally turn up the rhetoric.“Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Brazil pledges higher greenhouse emissions cuts

The government of Brazil, much criticized for its environmental policies, said Monday it would cut 2005-level greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 -- up from a previous pledge of 43 percent. Criticized for reducing staffing and funding of environmental protection bodies, Bolsonaro's government has made a series of announcements in recent weeks in a bid to boost its image at the summit.
ENVIRONMENT
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
atlanticcitynews.net

PM Sheikh Hasina slams developed nations for climate "empty pledges" for decades

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has come down heavily on the developed nations for climate "empty pledges" in the past decades. She also made a plea to the world leaders "to turn pledges into action.""If western leaders listen, engage and act decisively on what science...
ENVIRONMENT
trust.org

China's Xi to attend G20 leader's summit on Oct 30-31 via video link

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping will attend the Rome G20 leaders' summit on Oct. 30-31 via video link, according to a notice from China's foreign ministry on Friday. He will make a speech at the summit, the notice said. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Christian...
CHINA
industryglobalnews24.com

China submits new climate plan to UN, right before COP26 Summit

China has submitted a renewed emission cutting plan just before the COP26 climate summit. In these new submissions to the United Nations, Beijing has confirmed it will achieve carbon neutrality before 2060 and also slash its emissions intensity. Highlights. China submits net-zero emission plans to the UN. Glasgow to be...
WORLD
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

China submits new 'disappointing' emissions pledge to UN

China, the world's biggest polluter, has made only a small improvement in its emission-cutting plan formally submitted to the UN on Thursday, just days before the start of a crucial G20 leaders meeting in Rome and climate summit in Glasgow. The submission is a disappointment to leaders who have been...
CHINA
NPR

Nations are making new pledges to cut climate pollution. They aren't enough

Many countries have agreed to stronger limits on greenhouse gas emissions in the lead-up to international climate talks next week, a crucial step in avoiding catastrophic storms, floods and droughts. But those pledges don't go nearly far enough to rein in the heat-trapping pollution destabilizing the climate, according to a...
ENVIRONMENT

