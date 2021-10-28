LP talks Mary Poppins inspo, “the car test” and her new album ‘Churches’

There’s a photograph of Mary Quant in her student days that appears in Sadie Frost’s new documentary about the trailblazing British fashion designer. In it, the young Quant is on a parade float surrounded by balloons, her face lit up with a mischievous smile. It’s one of Frost’s favourites. “You saw right there that she was a real spark of energy,” says the actor, producer and director, who makes her feature-length debut with Quant – a labour of love and a tribute to the 91-year-old designer’s enduring influence. Layering archive imagery with dramatic segments acted by Camilla Rutherford, as well as commentary from a mix of Quant’s close confidantes, Frost paints a vivid picture of a brilliant woman battling an older, more restrictive world.
