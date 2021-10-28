County to distribute federal funds to local nonprofits

Domestic violence has surged both nationwide and in D.C. during the pandemic. From Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021, DC SAFE, the District’s only 24/7 crisis intervention agency for domestic violence, received and assisted with 57 percent more client requests for help than the previous fiscal year. From 2019 to 2020, Ayuda, a nonprofit serving low-income D.C. immigrants, saw an 80 percent increase in clients in need of domestic violence assistance. House of Ruth, which works to empower women and families in the D.C. area healing from trauma, abuse, and homelessness, saw a 9 percent increase in domestic violence survivors in the same period. Network for Victim Recovery of DC, which provides advocacy, case management, and legal services to survivors of all types of crime, had 20 percent more legal clients during that period.

HOMELESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO