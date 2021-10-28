CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

County to distribute federal funds to local nonprofits

By MARY GALES ASKREN Staff Reporter
Madison Daily Leader
 6 days ago

Lake County commissioners are working to distribute the wealth. Having received more than $1.2 million in federal funds, they are seeking grant applications from local nonprofits for projects which will help to mitigate the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and respond to the public health impact. “It’s...

www.madisondailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
thechiefnews.com

Grant Funding: $500,000 available for Columbia County small businesses, nonprofits

The Columbia County Board of Commissioners is making nearly $500,000 available for direct grants to small businesses and especially nonprofit organizations. Grant applications will be available beginning Wednesday Nov. 3. The application period closes Friday Nov. 26, but applicants are strongly encouraged to apply immediately. Grant awards will be announced by Dec. 31.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
wizmnews.com

La Crosse County still weighing ways to spend millions in federal funds

La Crosse County leaders want to spend federal money on sustainability programs. Taxpayers want money spent on housing. There’s $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds being made available to the county for various economic needs. Administrator Steve O’Malley hopes the La Crosse County Board can distribute the...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
buildingindiana.com

Region Businesses Raise $25,000 for Local Nonprofits

The recent NWIBRT Hard Hat Charity Golf Outing brought together over 300 golfers from more than 50 companies that collectively raised $25,000 for five selected Northwest Indiana nonprofit organizations. The funds are now going to be used to support a collection of important and vital community programs. The outing was...
CHARITIES
Madison Daily Leader

Cost of county liquor license questioned

Lake County commissioners learned on Tuesday morning that a recent inquiry suggested the county is asking too much for a liquor license which is currently available. In the process of renewing liquor licenses for 2022, County Auditor Paula Barrick reported she had received an inquiry from an individual who was not willing to leave a name. During the course of the conversation, the caller indicated an unwillingness to pay $50,000.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#County Commission#Federal Funds#Charity#Impac
The Citizens Voice

Local counties receive grant funding

A new senior housing complex is coming to Nicholson. Wyoming County received a $3.3 million grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development that will be used to build the complex in the borough near Bridgeview. The project, which will be 10 to 12 units for senior citizens, would break ground in the spring and be completed in June 2023. When completed, Trehab will oversee the administration of the homes.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
425magazine.com

Local Nonprofit has Dual Impact

With the end of the year approaching, many people are starting to make plans for tax-deductible donations. Donors and impact-investors can make a “dual impact” with a donation to nonprofit VertueLab, says Director of Strategic Partnerships, Erin Clements. “Because we support entrepreneurs who are creating climate solutions, donors not only support the development of the technology, which fights climate change, but also supports the growth of that business and employment within the region.”
CHARITIES
rdrnews.com

Local bank donates to Chaves County Cancer Fund

Carolyn Hardwick, front center, of the Chaves County Cancer Fund receives a $1,000 check Wednesday from Pioneer Bank employees, who donated $1,000 to support the organization’s cause. The nonprofit is a 501(c)3 that financially supports community members going through cancer treatment, as well as their family members. “The entire month of October, team members in Roswell were able to donate to have a co-worker ‘flocked’ with flamingo decorations. This was a fun way to raise awareness and collect donations for the Cancer Fund,” says Juliana Halvorson, Pioneer Bank vice president and marketing director. She added, “Pioneer Bank is very proud to work with our team member, Rose Dick, who serves as the organization’s treasurer.” (Submitted Photo)
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
WAFF

Jackson County small businesses COVID relief funds being distributed

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - $500,000 in Cares Act Funding is now available to 39 Jackson County small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Thanks to the Jackson County Commission in Partnership with Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG), Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Jackson County Economic Development Authority and Neighborhood Concepts, Inc., and the CARES Act’s Community Development Block Grant – CV Program.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
skyhinews.com

Grand County Wildfire Emergency Fund awarded Best Nonprofit Project

Perhaps it was the right place at the right time, but it’s not hard to see why the Grand Foundation’s Wildfire Emergency Fund has been named the Best Nonprofit Project. The fund was created following an August 2020 board meeting after the Grand Foundation had been working through the COVID-19 pandemic and noticed a need for a separate, permanent emergency assistance fund. Punctuating the need, the Williams Fork Fire broke out about 15 miles southwest of Fraser on Aug. 14, only two days after the new emergency assistance fund was created.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Washington City Paper

Local Nonprofits Combat Increase in Domestic Violence

Domestic violence has surged both nationwide and in D.C. during the pandemic. From Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021, DC SAFE, the District’s only 24/7 crisis intervention agency for domestic violence, received and assisted with 57 percent more client requests for help than the previous fiscal year. From 2019 to 2020, Ayuda, a nonprofit serving low-income D.C. immigrants, saw an 80 percent increase in clients in need of domestic violence assistance. House of Ruth, which works to empower women and families in the D.C. area healing from trauma, abuse, and homelessness, saw a 9 percent increase in domestic violence survivors in the same period. Network for Victim Recovery of DC, which provides advocacy, case management, and legal services to survivors of all types of crime, had 20 percent more legal clients during that period.
HOMELESS
WITN

Local nonprofit spotlights worker with disability

Dairy Queen holds special day to raise money for children’s hospital. Dairy Queen holds special day to raise money for children’s hospital. Researchers study how climate change impacts North Carolina. Updated: 5 hours ago. Fighting climate change and the devastating impacts global warming will have on us has been a...
CHARITIES
hccommunityjournal.com

Public invited to county workshop tomorrow on distribution of ARPA funds

Kerr County commissioners will hold a 9 a.m., Oct. 29, workshop and special meeting on how elected leaders should spend the county’s estimated $10.2 million it expects to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act. The meeting will be held at the Kerr County Courthouse and will be livestreamed via the county’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2VHQJZ1e9I.
KERR COUNTY, TX
hoiabc.com

Federal funds awarded for local telehealth services

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEEK) -Two Central Illinois health care providers are expected to receive federal funds to boost telehealth services, which have expanded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Illinois’ two U.S. Senators announced Wednesday that $1 million is being earmarked for UnityPoint Health and almost $272,000 for Chestnut Health...
U.S. POLITICS
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County seeks federal funds for flood mitigation projects

Montgomery County commissioners are again going after federal dollars to help fund six flood mitigation projects across the county. The court unanimously approved a $41,000 contract with AC Disaster Consulting to help create and submit the grants for the Fiscal Year 2021 Federal Emergency Management Agency Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program. The total amount of the six project is $112 million and requires a 25 percent local cost share.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
WETM

Steuben County allocates ARPA funding to two local organizations

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County is allocating a portion of their $18.5 million American Rescue Plan Act funds to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben and the Soil & Water Conservation District. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben was approved to receive $6,700 to purchase a new printer. The Soil &...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy