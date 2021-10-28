‘We Hit the Ground Running!’ Jared Padalecki Hypes Us Up for ‘Walker’ Season 2

Can Cordell and his colleagues take down the Del Rio crime syndicate in the second season of the Walker TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like Walker is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Walker here.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO