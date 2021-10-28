CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We Hit the Ground Running!’ Jared Padalecki Hypes Us Up for ‘Walker’ Season 2

The CW’s Walker returns for its second season tonight and it’s gonna be hotter than a Texas barbecue. Cordi (Jared Padalecki) still has no idea what his partner...

Syracuse.com

‘Walker’ returns with ‘Supernatural’ star Jared Padalecki: How to watch and stream for free

Fans of “Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki can gear up for a second season of his latest series, coming to The CW this week. “Walker” Season 2 premieres on The CW on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also stream the show on FuboTV (7-day free trial). Padalecki plays Ranger Cordell Walker, a man who is grappling with the loss of his wife and his responsibilities as a father. The show garnered success in Season 1, taking the time slot once occupied by the popular sci-fi drama series “Supernatural.”
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Walker’ Star Jared Padalecki Can’t Live Without These Wellness and Travel Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Between jumping from one CW series to another, Jared Padalecki found another calling during the pandemic. The Walker actor — whose second season as the reimagined Texas ranger Cordell Walker premiered Oct. 28 — is now a co-founder and investor of Mantra Labs, the chrono-nutrition company founded in 2019 by entrepreneur and CEO Paul Janowitz. The wellness brand recently debuted Hydrate, a new sugar-free hydration drink mix geared towards supporting physical and mental health through plant-based, eco-friendly and vegan ingredients such as...
cartermatt.com

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? The latest season 2 spoilers

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Given that there is a new episode of Legacies, we more than understand the expectation. This is a show that is easy to want more of and ultimately, it left off season 1 in a way that leaves us VERY MUCH eager. Unfortunately,...
TV Fanatic

Walker Season 2 Episode 1

The Season 2 premiere begins three months after the Season 1 finale. The Walker men and Trey are bonding and jogging. The kids are getting ready to return to school. Micki is undercover and stole a car. She's a total badass! She tells the guy she's working with that she learned her skills from an old friend.
tvseriesfinale.com

Walker: Season Two Viewer Votes

Can Cordell and his colleagues take down the Del Rio crime syndicate in the second season of the Walker TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like Walker is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Walker here.
