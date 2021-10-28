CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Health and education elites forced to confess error

By Michael Barone Washington Examiner
Denton Record-Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConfessions of error are rare enough in woke America that they should be strictly construed against the speaker. Two such confessions — the legal term is "admissions against interest" — suddenly appeared last week. The first confession came in an Oct. 20 letter from Principal Deputy Director of the...

dentonrc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Mandate for COVID-19 vaccine: Everyone required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Businesses with 100 or more employees have until Jan. 4 to implement the new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House announced during a briefing on Thursday. That means their employees will either need to show proof they've been fully vaccinated or produce a COVID-19 test at least once per week. Ahead of the mandate, some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands -- and it's working.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
unmc.edu

Educational series to reduce disparities in health care

Nebraskans working in the health care industry are invited to participate in a new initiative designed to eliminate health disparities and improve the well-being of Nebraskans. UNMC received the $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services....
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Francis Collins
Person
Merrick Garland
ABC7 Chicago

Biden advances sweeping new vaccine, COVID test mandates for private sector

WASHINGTON -- It's likely to become President Joe Biden's most hotly contested COVID policy yet: a sweeping nationwide safety standard for the American workplace that demands large businesses require their employees to either get the vaccine or test regularly. The temporary emergency rule would apply to every U.S. private business...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Phil Murphy Wins Reelection As New Jersey Governor In Unexpectedly Close Race After Bad Night For Biden In Virginia – Update

8TH UPDATE, Wednesday, 4:30 PM PT: Some good news for Democrats after an otherwise dismal off-year election night, as Phil Murphy was projected to win reelection as governor of New Jersey. But his race against Republican Jack Ciattarelli was unexpectedly tight. Murphy was ahead by less than 1 percentage point when the Associated Press called the race on Wednesday afternoon. Murphy is the first Democratic governor re-elected in more than 40 years in New Jersey. The last Democratic governor, Jon Corzine, was defeated by Chris Christie in 2009. Meanwhile, some entertainment industry figures reacted to the Democrats’ disappointing results with a mixture of...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confessions#Domestic Terrorism#Fbi#Rape#Nih#Rutgers University#Ecohealth Alliance#British#Lancet#Nsba#White House
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Country
China
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Washington Post

The case of Ron DeSantis and the muzzled professors takes another dubious turn

Last week, we learned that the University of Florida barred three professors from testifying as expert witnesses in a lawsuit challenging the voter suppression law that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed earlier this year. A bit of scrutiny showed the university’s rationale to be strange and inexplicable. Opinions to start the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kavanaugh flags a major catch in Texas anti-abortion law for conservative gun owners

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the most recent additions to the Court’s conservative majority, hinted on Monday that he questioned the precedent that would be set by allowing a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks to stand.At issue is a provision in the law that seeks to go around language barring the state from enforcing the abortion ban, and instead relying on lawsuits filed by private citizens to act as an enforcement measure.Critics of the law have suggested that the language could lead to all kinds of attempts to curtail rights guaranteed by the US Constitution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court finally decides the religious right asked for too much

The Supreme Court handed down a brief order Friday evening — it is literally just one sentence long — denying relief to a group of Maine health care workers who object to the Covid-19 vaccine on religious grounds. This means that nearly all workers in health care facilities licensed by the state must be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘The impact is catastrophic’: Justice Sotomayor sounds alarm on Supreme Court refusal to block abortion law

US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has warned that the impact of the high court’s latest refusal to block a ban on abortions at six weeks of pregnancy in Texas is “catastrophic”.The nation’s high court agreed to fast track a review of the law, with the court beginning arguments in the case on 1 November. But the ban will remain in effect, the court ruled on 22 October.Justice Sotomayor wrote in a seven-page opinion that she “cannot capture the totality of this harm in these pages” and criticised the court’s apparent flattening of constitutional rights protected under the landmark...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy