International Operation Dark Huntor Seizes $31.6 Million in Cash and Cryptocurrencies, 150 Arrested

Cops around the world from the U.S. to Bulgaria have rounded up and arrested 150 people for selling drugs and guns on the dark web, seizing nearly $32 million in cash along the way, the Department of Justice and Europol announced Tuesday. The majority of the arrests were made in the U.S.—some of the suspects allegedly operated out of Houston, Texas, Miami and Providence, Rhode Island. The sting is part of the U.S. effort to crackdown on the opioid overdose crisis, U.S. officials said. In addition to seizing 27 kilograms (60 pounds), authorities also seized more than 25,000 ecstasy pills, 21.6 kgs of cocaine, and 152 kgs of amphetamine. Cops in the U.S. and Italy also worked together to seize €3.6 million worth of cryptocurrencies, the largest seizure the Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement team has ever made.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO