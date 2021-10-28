CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

International Operation Dark Huntor Seizes $31.6 Million in Cash and Cryptocurrencies, 150 Arrested

bitcoin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOperation Dark Huntor, a coordinated international effort on three continents to disrupt opioid trafficking on the darknet, has led to the arrests of 150 people. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the operation has also resulted in the seizure of over $31.6 million in cash and cryptocurrencies....

news.bitcoin.com

Related
bitcoin.com

Australian Police Confiscate Cryptocurrency Worth $1 Million With Help From FBI

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has confirmed that the Supreme Court of New South Wales has ordered the forfeiture of cryptocurrency belonging to a convicted hacker. “The amount of cryptocurrency forfeited, more than $1.2 million, is the largest Commonwealth forfeiture of cryptocurrency,” the AFP said. ‘Largest Commonwealth Forfeiture of Cryptocurrency’
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Secret Agent Operation Leads to Arrest of More Than 100 Dark Web Drug Dealers

WASHINGTON D.C. –– On Tuesday morning the Department of Justice announced an international collaboration that led to the arrest of more than one hundred Darknet drug traffickers in an unprecedented operation dubbed Dark HunTor. Earlier this year, international agencies collaborated to take down DarkMarket –– the world's largest illegal marketplace on the dark web. Vendors on the marketplace traded drugs, sold counterfeit money, stolen or counterfeit credit card details, anonymous SIM cards, and malware. "We are here today to expose those who seek the shadows of the internet to peddle killer…
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Bulgaria#Cash#Cryptocurrencies#Fbi#Doj#Darknet#Jcode#Europol#Eurojust#The Justice Department#Italian#Deepsea
TheDailyBeast

Opioids, Guns, and Millions in Cash: 150 Arrested in Darknet Bust

Cops around the world from the U.S. to Bulgaria have rounded up and arrested 150 people for selling drugs and guns on the dark web, seizing nearly $32 million in cash along the way, the Department of Justice and Europol announced Tuesday. The majority of the arrests were made in the U.S.—some of the suspects allegedly operated out of Houston, Texas, Miami and Providence, Rhode Island. The sting is part of the U.S. effort to crackdown on the opioid overdose crisis, U.S. officials said. In addition to seizing 27 kilograms (60 pounds), authorities also seized more than 25,000 ecstasy pills, 21.6 kgs of cocaine, and 152 kgs of amphetamine. Cops in the U.S. and Italy also worked together to seize €3.6 million worth of cryptocurrencies, the largest seizure the Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement team has ever made.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Bay News 9

Officials seize $31M, arrest 150 in global darknet drug operation

A coalition of international law enforcement officials announced the cumulative results of Operation Dark HunTor on Tuesday, a 10-month long effort targeting illegal opioid sellers and marketplaces on the dark web. Officials seized a total of $31.6 million in both cash and cryptocurrency, over 515 lbs. of drugs, including amphetamines...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

The AP Interview: Justice Dept. conducting cyber crackdown

The Justice Department is stepping up actions to combat ransomware and cyber crime through arrests and other actions, its No. 2 official told The Associated Press, as the Biden administration escalates its response to what it regards as an urgent economic and national security threat.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said that “in the days and weeks to come, you’re going to see more arrests," more seizures of ransom payments to hackers and additional law enforcement operations. “If you come for us, we’re going to come for you,” Monaco said in an interview with the AP this week. She declined...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

$48 Million In Methamphetamine Seized At Veterans International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Veterans International Bridge intercepted a load of methamphetamine, hidden within a 1997 Freightliner truck. Buckets containing nearly 2,445 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry. (credit: U.S. Customs & Border Protection) “This substantial seizure illustrates the importance of remaining vigilant and our CBP officers used their experience and enforcement tools available in keeping these dangerous narcotics from entering our country,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. The seizure took place on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Veterans International Bridge when a 60-year-old male Mexican citizen applied for entry into the United States driving the truck. CBP officers discovered 62 buckets which contained a total of 2,444.92 pounds of methamphetamine. The estimated street value of the methamphetamine from the seizure is $48,898,072. CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the driver and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
bitcoin.com

Venezuelan Authorities Seize More Than 100 Miners From Clandestine Bitcoin Mining Operation

Venezuelan authorities seized over a hundred mining machines in a residential area of a central state. According to reports, the mining farm was operating illegally without permits that the national cryptocurrency watchdog, Sunacrip, requires for these operations. The seizure was led by the national police, officers from the national power company, and personnel from Sunacrip.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bitcoin.com

Silk Road 2 Admin Forfeits $667,000 in Bitcoin to British Law Enforcement

According to reports, the founder of the now-defunct Silk Road 2 marketplace has forfeited more than half-million dollars worth of bitcoin to British authorities. White’s Silk Road 2 admin handle was called “Cthulhu,” and he also dubbed himself as “DPR2.”. Silk Road 2 Admin Thomas White Forfeits $667K in Bitcoin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bitcoin.com

Russian Government to Track Crypto Transactions With Help From Anti-Drug Organization

Russian institutions have responded to a call from а public movement for joint efforts to identify cryptocurrency transfers related to drug trade. The anti-drug organization, Stopnarkotik, recently asked the interior ministry and the central bank to investigate alleged connections between U.S.-sanctioned crypto exchange Suex and a darknet market operating in the region.
POLITICS
AFP

US offers $10 mn bounty for DarkSide hackers

The United States announced a $10 million reward Thursday for help finding leaders of the high-profile ransomware gang DarkSide, authorities' latest try at combating spiking cyber-extortion attacks. Washington blamed the Russia-based group for the online assault that forced the shutdown of the largest oil pipeline in the eastern United States in May. Cyber-extortion heists involve breaking into a company or institution's network to encrypt its data, then demanding a ransom, typically paid via cryptocurrency in exchange for the digital key to unlock it. "In offering this reward, the United States demonstrates its commitment to protecting ransomware victims around the world from exploitation by cyber criminals," said a US State Department statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY

