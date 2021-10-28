Top Five Royals Moments From the 2015 ALDS & ALCS

Royals win! Royals win! Fall. The leaves are turning and there’s a bit of nip in the air. People are heavily into tailgating and football. But for baseball fans, fall is the second-best time of the year. The Fall Classic. I will always contend that spring is the best time of the year for baseball fans. Everything is being reborn, including your favorite team, and there’s nothing like the optimism of spring training and opening day. The World Series is going strong as I write this. The Royals have had their share of success in the World Series. Some teams, and their fans, have been left out of the fun. There are six teams that have never felt the joy of a World Series-winning parade: Texas, San Diego, Milwaukee, Seattle, Colorado, and Tampa. Heck, Seattle had never even been to a World Series, having squandered two windows of glorious opportunity: the A-Rod, Griffey, Johnson, Buhner teams from 1995 to 1997 and the Ichiro, Olerud, Martinez, Boone, Moyer juggernaut of 2001. The Yankees have.

