New Offer from Informatica and Microsoft Provides Customers With Automated Migration, and Financial Incentives for Azure Modernization. Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, today at Microsoft IGNITE, announced a joint Modern Cloud Analytics program with Microsoft Azure to provide customers with one of the fastest, lowest cost, lowest risk paths to modernize PowerCenter ETL and on-premises data warehouses to Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloudä (IDMC) on Azure and Azure Synapse Analytics. This offering is available on the Azure Marketplace, helping customers streamline procurement and enabling them to fulfill their financial commitments with Informatica solutions on Azure.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO