Buzz Baby is a column about life with babies. Writer Annie McQueen is a mother of four children under the age of 7. My second-born child, Georgia, now 4, was fighting the labor and delivery nurse during her first bath mere hours after her birth. She literally kicked her. I remember, in my foggy sleep-deprived memory, hearing the nurse say, “Wow, Mom, this one is strong.” Four years later, she is still strong, with that same feisty personality she had only a few hours after birth.

8 DAYS AGO