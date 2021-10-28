CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'Colin in Black & White': Ava DuVernay and Jaden Michael explain why Colin Kaepernick series is "worthy of examination"

ifiberone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAva DuVernay says she and Colin Kaepernick had a similar story in mind when it came time to create the Netflix limited series Colin in Black & White. "It wasn't just [a] story that appeal[ed] to me, it was a story that appealed to Colin Kaepernick as well and the things...

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Nessa Diab: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Colin in Black and White’ is a brilliant and inspiring journey into the high school years of civil rights activist and former quarterback Colin Kaepernick. It provides a comprehensive look into Colin’s formative years and takes viewers through the various experiences and instances that shaped him into an activist. The documentary is truly a one-of-a-kind experience and has been praised for its authenticity.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who are Colin Kaepernick's biological parents amid new Netflix biopic?

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick has shared an insight into his family life in his new biopic series Colin in Black & White. As the series landed on Netflix yesterday, Friday, 29 October, some are curious to know who Colin Kaepernick’s biological parents are as his adoptive parents are featured within the series.
NFL
thecinemaholic.com

Where Are Colin Kaepernick’s Parents Now?

Coming out of college, Colin Kaepernick was considered a standout football prospect, eventually being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2011. The talented dual-threat former quarterback led them to the Super Bowl in 2013. But in 2016, he became one of the most polarizing figures in the country when he decided to take a knee during the national anthem before games. He did so to protest against racial inequality and police brutality.
NFL
POPSUGAR

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Truly Can't Hide Their Smiles When They're Together

Colin Kaepernick's docuseries, Colin in Black & White, is officially out on Netflix, and his girlfriend, Nessa, couldn't be prouder. In addition to supporting him at the show's premieres, the radio and TV personality gave her other half a sweet shout-out on Instagram, writing, "3 years in the making. A LOT of dedicated hard work and love went into this delicate creation. Thank you @kaepernick7 for sharing your personal experiences with all of us."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Colin Kaepernick
thecinemaholic.com

What is Colin Kaepernick’s Net Worth?

Colin Kaepernick is a former football player and civil rights activist who is best-known for playing in the NFL for San Francisco 49ers. Born to Heidi Russo on November 3, 1987, Colin and his mother were abandoned by his father when he was young. Heidi, who was just 19 at the time, decided to put him up for adoption when he was just 5-weeks-old. Luckily, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick gave Colin a new home where he could flourish.
NFL
Washington Examiner

Colin Kaepernick is an embarrassing walking contradiction

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has always been a staggeringly unintelligent activist. His new Netflix special is a reminder that people who take him seriously should be embarrassed of themselves. When he isn’t praising Cuban dictators, mourning the deaths of Iranian terrorists, calling for convicted police killers to be released,...
NFL
POPSUGAR

Colin Kaepernick Has a Sweet Moment With His Onscreen Counterpart Jaden Michael at Screening

Colin Kaepernick celebrated the upcoming release of his new Netflix show Colin in Black & White with a special screening in NYC. On Tuesday, the football player and activist walked the red carpet alongside the show's cast and creators. In addition to posing for photos with his partner Nessa, Colin also shared a sweet moment with 17-year-old actor Jaden Michael, who plays a younger version of him on the series. The show, which is cocreated and executive produced by Colin and Ava DuVernay, will showcase the upbringing of Colin before he became an NFL star. Ahead of the Oct. 29 release, see more photos from the recent screening in NYC.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

‘Colin in Black and White’ star discusses stepping into Kaepernick’s teenage shoes in Netflix series

It’s tough to be a teenager in any case, but Jaden Michael felt quite the responsibility while making the Netflix limited series “Colin in Black and White.”. His bosses: Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay and former 49ers quarterback and noted social activist Colin Kaepernick, the series creators. His assignment: portraying Kaepernick, one of the most polarizing figures of the last few years.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Creating Opportunities#American Football#Black White
defpen

Review Roundup: Here’s What Everyone Is Saying About Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Colin In Black And White’

Where To Watch: Netflix ($8.99 per month) Starring: Jaden Michael, Mary-Louise Parker, Nick Offerman. Description: From co-creators Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick comes Colin in Black and White, a bold new limited series that chronicles Kaepernick’s story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. Colin in Black and White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments. You don’t know Kaepernick until you know Colin.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Colin in Black and White’ Team on Exploring Kaepernick’s Activist Path: “This Is What America Is All About”

Colin Kaepernick is bringing his life to the screen, and on Thursday the activist and former NFL star made a rare public appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Colin in Black and White, the limited series he co-created with Ava DuVernay. The Netflix show, in which Kaepernick also serves as an onscreen narrator, follows his high school years and the path that led him to risk his athletic career protesting against racial injustice and police brutality. Inside the premiere screening, held at the newly opened Academy Museum, Kaepernick expressed his gratitude to DuVernay, after he initially asked her for advice on...
NFL
editorials24.com

Netflix’s Colin in Black and White Review: Colin Kaepernick’s Wonder YearsTheWrap

In what could easily be described as a combination of “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Everybody Hates Chris,” the creation of “Colin in Black and White” offers more than your average coming-of-age series. Those earlier shows — as well as the old and new incarnation of “The Wonder Years” — showcased the experience of growing up white and Black in America, respectively. But this new show offers the unique perspective of a biracial child with white parents, one who matures into one of the most prominent advocates for Black lives.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

Gayle King: Colin Kaepernick ‘Has Always Been on the Right Side of History’

Ava DuVernay has one message for viewers who tune into “Colin in Black & White,” the new Netflix series she co-created with Colin Kaepernick. “I hope people don’t leave thinking that it’s just a show about Colin,” DuVernay told Variety at the show’s premiere on Thursday at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. “I hope they see this as a show that can help them interrogate their own lives.” Ahead of the screening of the first three episodes, Kaepernick received a standing ovation when he walked onto the stage of the David Geffen Theater. “I’ll start by first thanking Ava on this...
NFL
Primetimer

Netflix's Colin in Black & White tells Colin Kaepernick's story in a provocative but messy way

The six-episode limited series on Kaepernick's teenage years feels like a wasted potential, says Joshua Alston. "Kaepernick’s saga sounds like an ingredient list for a spicy, topical docuseries to join what feels like a new golden age of sports documentaries," says Alston. "But Kaepernick wanted to tell his story as a scripted drama focused on the formative high school years when his athletic evolution dovetailed with the awakening of his Black identity. The result, Colin in Black & White, is a provocative, ambitious, and frequently messy execution of Kaepernick’s already unexpected pitch. As developed by Kaepernick, co-creator Ava DuVernay, and showrunner Michael Starrbury, Colin is at once a coming-of-age tale, an anti-racism polemic, and a flipbook of Black history memes. That description might ring familiar to fans of Kenya Barris, who spun Black-ish off into its own constellation of sitcoms and later landed his own lucrative Netflix deal. Colin parallels Black-ish, often to the point of deliberate homage, up to and including elements of the score. Like Barris’ work, Colin explores race in America by braiding the political and the personal, using funny, human stories to better illustrate the causes and effects of our most durable quagmire. And Kaepernick has a unique perspective to offer to that conversation as a biracial kid born in Milwaukee, then raised by white adoptive parents in small-town California. Kaepernick steps into the role of omniscient narrator in voiceovers that start out shouty and stilted but smooths out by the end of the limited series’ six half-hour installments...The framing device essentially makes Kaepernick the curator and tour guide of a museum about his life. He appears in each episode, dressed to the nines, to reflect on his life and Black oppression in a cavernous space resembling a Brutalist panopticon. And while it’s no fun to criticize such an earnest and deeply personal project, Kaepernick’s segments threaten to derail <i>Colin before it reaches speed. For one thing, the brief historical lessons suggest that its creators don’t know who the show’s audience is. Someone interested enough in Colin Kaepernick circa 2021 to watch a series about him almost certainly knows what a micro-aggression is and doesn’t need a primer on structural racism."
NFL
Footwear News

Colin Kaepernick is Slick in Black Patent Loafers and Velvet Suit for ‘Colin in Black and White’ Netflix Premiere

Colin Kaepernick stepped out in sharp style for the premiere of the Netflix drama series “Colin in Black and White,” which details his high school years and the experiences that inspired his activism career. The civil rights activist’s outfit for the occasion was a black velvet blazer, featuring a layered geometric line print. Since Kaepernick’s blazer was subtly printed, it created a detailed statement without overpowering his ensemble. Kaepernick kept the rest of his look simple with hints of texture, pairing the blazer with black velvet trousers, a silver ring and watch. When it came to footwear, Kaepernick opted for black patent...
NFL
NewsOne

‘Colin In Black & White’ Review: DuVernay Adds Another Dimension To The Exiled Quarterback

For years after the 2016 protest which effectively got him blackballed from the NFL, Colin Kaepernick didn’t do public interviews. His message, long detailed and long explained in 2016, had morphed into a stance of letting the world prove him right. By protesting police brutality and the fallacies of the criminal justice system, Kaepernick chose a unique approach to lay bare America’s modern sins at the feet of a base too prideful to acknowledge him and even too afraid to listen. He’s viewed plenty of talent-deficient quarterbacks get jobs after his exile and seen fans voice their displeasure every time. A simple Twitter search of Kaepernick’s last name gives you the best and worst of the app, for better or worst.
NFL
Monterey County Herald

‘Colin in Black & White’: Kaepernick’s saga gets a surprising look

Bay Area football fans curious to hear former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick expound on what went down when he sat during the national anthem in 2016 to protest racial injustice, an act that triggered a firestorm of debate and led to his becoming a civil rights figure as well as a player without a team, should gird for a surprise from a new Netflix series about him.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy