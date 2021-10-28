Butler: RCPD annual use of force review involves much more than raw data

On Aug. 16, the law board unanimously offered me an extension of employment beyond my current contract terms scheduled to expire on Dec. 31, 2021. I thought it appropriate to write your readers and listeners about why I have chosen to retire. I doubt I can say everything that I would like so I may write again before my retirement on February 1, 2022. I am not one to harbor regrets about past decisions I have made nor events I do not control, but I do have one regret as my time with the RCPD concludes. I regret that I did not have the opportunity to become your director earlier, or at a younger age free of the personal distractions described below. Early in my career I understood the importance of candor, responsiveness and effective communications with the people I worked with and the citizens I served. Even when I knew they wouldn’t like the answer nor the results I believe that they deserved to know the reasons. I don’t know if every decision I made as your director were the right ones, but in my mind, they were made for the right reasons. With that said the following paragraph summarizes my decision to retire at the end of my employment agreement.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO