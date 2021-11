Well, now you know it's a big deal. LEGOLAND Discovery Center-Michigan has gotten involved in the latest rivalry game of the century, between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University. Legoland assigned its master builder, Cliff Parry, to build two life-size football helmets, one for each team, ahead of this Saturday's game in East Lansing. (Yes, photographing Lego art is tricky, and is somewhat an optical illusion, as it looks out of focus, but it's really not.)

