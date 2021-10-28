CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ELEMENTS OF HEALTH: Massage Service Enhancements at Elements Massage® Studios

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve never tried one, or even asked about one, then this is the article for you! We’ll explain what an enhancement is, which enhancements we offer and why we think they’re amazing options. By the end of this post, you’ll know what they are and maybe have an idea of...

Massage Mag.com

Massage News for Today’s MT

This selection of massage news articles will help you keep on top of what’s happening in your industry. For more than 40 years, Dean and Dudley Evenson—founders and musicians behind the popular Soundings of the Planet record label—have held tightly to the vision of creating a nonprofit foundation to spread peace through music. Now that vision is realized with their aptly named Peace Through Music Foundation.
FITNESS
WTVR-TV

Attune Massage Therapy’s Partner Workshops

RICHMOND, Va. -- Learn how to massage a friend, partner or spouse with a couples massage workshop. Here to provide more information is Jana Henderson, owner of Attune Massage Therapy. For more information on services and more give them a call at 804- 901-2952 or visit their website. Also, connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.
RICHMOND, VA
montereycountyweekly.com

Best Massage Therapist

Goddess By The Sea 1011 Cass St., Monterey 275-0680, goddessbythesea.com. With over 20 years of experience, Daniela Dominguez has perfected her formula for relaxation: a combination of deep tissue massage followed by a soothing facial is her specialty, a combination treatment that lasts for about an hour and 40 minutes and that she calls a “fassage.” But really what she’s about is offering personalized treatment depending on the client. Do you have an injury that needs attention, or just want to relieve stress? Dominguez offers a personalized, one-on-one experience. And it works – many of her clients have been seeing her for decades. “I just bring a little calm and peace to everybody when they come see me,” Dominguez says. And we all need a little of that right now.
MONTEREY, CA
Massage Mag.com

Massage Franchises Create New Services, Seek Massage Therapists

Both independent massage therapists and massage franchises have been affected by the ongoing pandemic—and just as therapists in private practice are now seeing increased bookings, franchises are also reporting an influx of new and returning customers eager to get back to the benefits of healing touch. The Role of Massage...
ECONOMY
asapland.com

Hydro Massage Benefits and Side Effects

1. Relieves pain from injuries and diseases related to muscles, tendons, ligaments, and joints. 2. It Has a beautiful calming effect on the nervous system. 3. Increases joint mobility and flexibility of muscles, tendons, and ligaments resulting in a more excellent range of motion (ROM) for those with decreased ROM due to pain or previous injuries.
FITNESS
hometownfocus.us

MASSAGE FOR HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Does it help with pain management? Does it help with mobility, as in getting from point A to point B? Does it help with relaxation, with making life more doable, more enjoyable? Can it help a person sleep better? Can it help with post-surgery recovery? How about pre-surgery, helping to keep the body moving as best as possible until surgery? Can it be combined with physical therapy for a possible faster recovery? Can it help with before and after a sports event?
VIRGINIA, MN
hawaiipublicradio.org

The Body Show: Medical Massage

Many of our aches and pains come from the muscles and joints. Sometimes we overdo it, other times we don’t use those areas of our body enough! Cindy Ogata is a medical massage specialist and will share how this type of therapy can help make the pain go away, and get the body moving the way it used to, or maybe even better!
FITNESS
NIH Director's Blog

Robotic massage helps regenerate muscles in mice

Massage has long been used to treat sore muscles and relieve stress. Recent studies have shown that these “mechanotherapies” can also improve muscle healing. Applying mechanical forces to injured tissue can aid regeneration and improve muscle function. However, the process underlying these benefits isn’t well understood. A team led by...
TECHNOLOGY
Cape Gazette

Brennan joins Dimitra Yoga as licensed massage therapist

Dimitra Yoga Om + Align announced that Karen Brennan has joined the team as a licensed massage therapist. A graduate of the Academy of Massage and Bodywork of Delaware, Brennan strives to help people find balance in their body through therapeutic touch and movement, providing a variety of massage therapies. Her specialties include Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone prenatal, chakra balancing, reflexology and senior massage.
YOGA
Great Bend Tribune

Renue recognizes therapists during massage-therapy week

The two certified massage therapists at Renue Salon, Spa & Fashion Boutique may be the answer for anyone seeking increased mobility and flexibility, or just a little relaxation. Jason Eades and Ashley Fugitt were recognized during American Massage Therapy Week, Oct. 24-30, for their care and treatment of Renue clients.
LIFESTYLE
northfieldil.org

Featured Business: Zen Butterfly Massage

Sheila Mulchrone opened Zen Butterfly Massage in 2018 to assist clients in their integration of body, mind, and spirit. She believes in effective massage therapy treatment in conjunction with healthy life choices, and that together they pave the road to living your best life. After having children, Sheila found she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Massage Mag.com

Cryotherapy: Effectiveness & Application in Massage Therapy

While traditional massage therapy is typically contraindicated for acute soft tissue injuries such as sprains, strains, contusions and immediate post-surgical trauma, in some cases massage therapists can still treat these normally contraindicated clients by offering such cryotherapy services as ice massage, cold packs and cold-water baths. Cryotherapy is an age-old...
HEALTH
Shape Magazine

This Amazon Massage Gun Works Miracles On Sore Muscles

If you've ever dealt with soreness (and, TBH, who doesn't?), you've probably considered investing in a massage gun. After all, the high-tech device pulsates against your muscles at varying speeds, thereby delivering what so many users have come to consider pain-relieving magic. And while there are plenty of percussive picks on the market, Akeesha Wiliams, SHAPE's very own social media coordinator, can't stop singing the praises of one product in particular: the Sportneer Elite D9 Percussive Massage Gun (Buy It, $130, amazon.com).
ELECTRONICS
The Mint Hill Times

Shoulder Issues and Massage Part 2

CHARLOTTE – Seems like a lot, but we can certainly narrow it down to a common culprit of this muscular discomfort: the levator scapula. The levator scapulae is in an area that can cause a lot of issues in pain or limited mobility. It’s actually a long muscle of the shoulder girdle with attachments up under your skull, and on the 3rd and 4th cervical vertebrae. It extends down and attaches to your scapula, or what we know as the shoulder blade. So a muscle that runs from your shoulder blade up to the back of your neck, up under your skull? That can certainly spell trouble. Yes, you might have headaches if it’s tight. Can you rotate your head from side to side (looking over each shoulder) with ease? It can certainly limit the rotation of your neck. Since it helps to rotate and stabilize your shoulder blade and helps with rotation and stabilization of the spine, if there’s a problem with it being weak and/ or tight, these are all problems you might experience.
CHARLOTTE, NC
asapland.com

Hot Stone Massage Benefits

8. Increased metabolism which helps with weight loss. 13. Pumps oxygen to your cells, nourishing them with nutrients, improving regeneration and rejuvenation processes even more…. 14. Relaxing effect on the mind. 15. Better sleep and less insomnia. 16. Stress reduction. 17. Easing of tension headaches. 18. Improved appetite. 19. Quenches...
FITNESS
ladailypost.com

Gruninger: Thai Yoga Massage And Why Is It Good For You?

What, you might ask, is a Thai Yoga Massage? I am happy to tell you. I’d like to start by sharing my own experience. I love massage and was visiting the Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health for training and noticed Thai Yoga Massage on their bodywork list. I was curious based on the description:
WORKOUTS
ogemawherald.com

Ribbon cutting for Kinesthetic Massage

The owner of Kinesthetic Massage Plus, Rose Favors, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 13 to honor her new location. Favors began taking appointments in August of this year but wanted to wait until construction was complete to do any official opening. During the ceremony she was joined by her friends and family including major contributor Fawn Lange. She […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
beachbodyondemand.com

Do Massage Guns Really Work?

Gentle, purposeful kneading of the muscles by a trained massage therapist can help to ease aches, increase blood flow, and lull you into a euphoric state of relaxation. Alas, it’s not realistic to book a massage appointment every day, so can massage guns serve a similar purpose?. Portable and simple...
Grosse Pointe News

Stretch smarter, not harder at Massage Green

Now located within Massage Green Spa at 664 St. Clair, City of Grosse Pointe, Stretch Smart Infrared Therapy offers clients an approximately half-hour session in an infrared sauna, before receiving a 30-minute assisted stretch session with a stretchologist. The assisted stretch session provides an increased range of motion, improved circulation,...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
calmsage.com

Massage Therapy: What Is It, Types Of Massage Therapy, Its Benefits, & More!

One of the oldest holistic healing techniques, massage therapy is the practice of kneading muscles and soft tissues to improve one’s well-being and relieve muscle tension. This therapy involves applying gentle pressure to muscles and ligaments to help relieve pain. Practiced by many ancient cultures such as Ancient Greek, Chinese,...
LIFESTYLE

