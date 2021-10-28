CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsey Graham: There's nothing moderate about updated Build Back Better Act framework

By Matthew Christian
SCNow
 6 days ago

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says the updated Build Back Better Act framework will increase inflation and impede economic growth. President Joe Biden announced the updated framework for the Build Back Better Act Thursday morning. The Democrats will attempt to pass it via the budget- reconciliation process. The act now...

scnow.com

The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
POLITICO

House progressives kept texting Joe Manchin over the weekend as social spending talks dragged. That didn't go very well.

The reality is, the West Virginian and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema are in very different places right now. They tried to text him on his cell phone: Tucked inside this Burgess Everett and Marianne Levine piece on the death of the Sinemanch alignment is this astounding fact: House progressives blasted the West Virginia centrist with texts over the weekend about social spending talks. One Manchin colleague summed it up:
AFP

Manchin dashes hopes of quick action on Biden's agenda

A US senator with a critical role in shaping Joe Biden's legislative agenda dashed hopes Monday of the spending package at its core being signed quickly into law -- saying he needed time to mull the economic impacts. A visibly frustrated Joe Manchin blasted Democratic House colleagues for holding a cross-party infrastructure bill "hostage" in a bid to win his support for the larger $1.75 trillion social welfare plan. Known as Build Back Better, the potentially transformational overhaul of health care, education, climate policy and taxation has no Republican support, meaning it has to pass along party lines by a process known as "reconciliation" and cannot lose Manchin or any other Democrat in the 50-50 Senate. "The political games have to stop... Holding this (infrastructure) bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," the Manchin, 74, told reporters in Congress.
wgxa.tv

Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, Democrats vow to push ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin wavered Monday on his support for President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, but Democratic leaders vowed to push ahead, with initial voting possible on the bill and a related $1 trillion infrastructure package in the House this week. The West...
