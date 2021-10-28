3 recent horror games to play this Halloween

‘The Truth About Magic’ | Atticus (2019) This is a poetry book written by the poet, Atticus. He is one of my favorite poets and has various books full of moving poems. The book is sectioned, with titles: explore youth, love, adventure, her, darkness, woods and stars. Each section explores the magic behind the topic. For example, the her section talks about the magic behind a girl and the things she experiences. The book flows through about 250 poems and each is beautifully written. This is an easy read, as poems don’t take too much time; however, there is always room to analyze and better understand what they’re saying. One of my favorite poems comes from the darkness section and reads, “My loneliness loves the rain.” I think this poem is simple and beautiful, as it embellishes the section of darkness and summarizes it.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 21 HOURS AGO