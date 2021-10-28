CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Palestinians kicked off site as Israel demolishes cemetary

clarindaherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli police kick Palestinians out of the al-Yusufiye...

clarindaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Israel outlaws Palestinian rights groups, alleging terrorism

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Friday effectively outlawed six prominent Palestinian human rights groups by declaring them terrorist organizations, a major escalation of its decades-long crackdown on political activism in the occupied territories. The declaration appeared to pave the way for Israel to raid their offices, seize assets, arrest staff...
MIDDLE EAST
WTOP

Israel envoy to brief US over ban on Palestinian groups

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel is sending an envoy to Washington amid a deepening rift with the Biden administration over six outlawed Palestinian rights groups, a Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday. Israel last week designated the prominent Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizations, sparking international criticism and repeated...
WASHINGTON, DC
US News and World Report

Palestinians Fear for Loved Ones' Remains as Israel Plans Jerusalem Park

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Sobbing and trying to cling to her son’s gravestone, Palestinian Jerusalemite Ola Nababteh was dragged away from Al-Yusufiyah cemetery by Israeli police as a digger truck levelled land for a new park behind her. Palestinians say the project encroaches on a centuries-old Muslim graveyard beneath the eastern...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Mosque#East Jerusalem#Lion#Israeli#Jewish
The Independent

Palestinians reject offer to delay their Jerusalem eviction

Palestinian families on Tuesday rejected an offer that would have delayed their eviction by Jewish settlers in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood, where protests and clashes helped ignite the 11-day Gaza war in May.The four families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood near the Old City said their decision springs from “our belief in the justice of our cause and our right to our homes and our homeland.” They said that rather than submit to an “unjust agreement” they would rely on the “Palestinian street” to raise international awareness of their plight.The proposal floated by Israel's Supreme Court earlier this month...
WORLD
Marietta Daily Journal

Israel approves 1,300 units for Palestinians in the West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Israel said Tuesday that it had approved the construction of 1,303 residential units for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. An Israeli representative did not confirm further details on Tuesday. According to media reports, only 170 residential units have received complete approval. According to Palestinian sources, the majority of these are permits that were already announced in August.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

My husband’s hunger strike is for all Palestinians unjustly imprisoned by Israel

My husband, Shadi Abu Aker, has been on hunger strike for 61 days. He took this drastic step in protest at being detained by Israeli occupation authorities without charge or trial since 6 October 2020, a practice known as administrative detention.Some 500 Palestinians (out of roughly 4,600 prisoners) are currently detained without charge or trial, their liberty denied by a signed order of the Israeli military. It is indefinitely renewable.Now, Shadi faces the possibility of being force-fed by his jailers – as permitted by Israeli law but in violation of international human rights conventions – along with six other prisoners...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
AFP

Former US diplomat and hostage negotiator meets Myanmar junta chief

Former United States diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met Myanmar's junta chief on Tuesday, the military said, as the country passed nine months under a regime that has detained a US journalist. The military website made no mention of American journalist Danny Fenster, who was detained in May and has since been charged with encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association.
WORLD
The Independent

Israel looks to pass budget in major test for new government

Israeli lawmakers are set to begin marathon voting on Wednesday to try and pass the first national budget in three years, a major test for the fractious coalition government that was sworn in earlier this year after four divisive elections.Failure to pass the budget by November 14 would bring down the government and trigger yet another election, giving former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his best opportunity to swiftly return to power.The coalition includes eight parties from across the political spectrum and has a razor-thin margin of 61 seats in the 120-member assembly. If Netanyahu and his allies can peel...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

US envoy urges Sudan general to restore civilian-led govt

A senior U.S. diplomat on Tuesday urged Sudan’s top general to restore the country's civilian-led government as mediation efforts pressed on to resolve the civilian-military dispute that was capped by last week’s coup in the African nation.U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffery Feltman said Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan should allow Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his Cabinet to resume their work and release government officials and politicians detained in connection with the takeover.Hamdok has been under house arrest since the military takeover, led by Burhan, though he has been allowed to meet with visiting foreign mediators. The...
WORLD
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
AFP

Under Taliban, Kabul's drug addicts forced into withdrawal

With shaved heads, oversized tunics and the terrified gaze of the hunted, the drug addicts rounded up by the Taliban brace for 45 days of painful withdrawal. There is little methadone available to help wean the opium and heroin addicts, and nothing to remove the withdrawal pains for those being weaned off of meth, doctors say.
PUBLIC SAFETY
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
Axios

Turkish president orders removal of U.S. ambassador

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday he's declared U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield and nine other foreign envoys personae non gratae after they called for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala this week, per AP. Why it matters: This would be the biggest rift with the West since Erdoğan...
POTUS
foreigndesknews.com

Pictures of China’s Controversial New Jet Have Emerged

The first images of the much anticipated two-seat Chengdu J-20 have emerged in various news reports, a development which for the first time shines a light on new dimensions of Chinese fifth-generation stealth fighter modernization. These reports show images of the new aircraft, long rumored to be in development by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy