CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Palestinians kicked off site as Israel demolishes cemetary

wahoo-ashland-waverly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli police kick Palestinians out of the al-Yusufiye...

wahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Israel gives legal status to 4K in gesture to Palestinians

Israel said Tuesday it would grant legal residency to 4,000 Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza a gesture to the Palestinian Authority that will allow people who have lived under severe restrictions for years to get official IDs.It's one of a series of gestures announced after a rare high-level meeting in August between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas aimed at strengthening the PA, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on security.Israel is trying to bolster the increasingly unpopular and autocratic PA in order to...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Herald

Israel outlaws Palestinian rights groups, alleging terrorism

JERUSALEM -- Israel on Friday effectively outlawed six prominent Palestinian human rights groups by declaring them terrorist organizations, a major escalation of its decades-long crackdown on political activism in the occupied territories. The declaration appeared to pave the way for Israel to raid their offices, seize assets, arrest staff and...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Mosque#East Jerusalem#Lion#Israeli#Jewish
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jordan warns Israel against expanding settlements in Palestinian territories

Amman [Jordan], October 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Jordan on Sunday warned Israel against building new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Haitham Abu Al-Foul said in a statement that the approval of the plan to build 3,000 new settlement units is a rejected and condemned move, which represents a violation of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
MIDDLE EAST
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Israel envoy to brief US over ban on Palestinian groups

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Israel is sending an envoy to Washington amid a deepening rift with the Biden administration over six outlawed Palestinian rights groups, a Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday. Israel last week designated the prominent Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizations, sparking international criticism and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
AFP

Former US diplomat and hostage negotiator meets Myanmar junta chief

Former United States diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met Myanmar's junta chief on Tuesday, the military said, as the country passed nine months under a regime that has detained a US journalist. The military website made no mention of American journalist Danny Fenster, who was detained in May and has since been charged with encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association.
WORLD
The Independent

Israel looks to pass budget in major test for new government

Israeli lawmakers are set to begin marathon voting on Wednesday to try and pass the first national budget in three years, a major test for the fractious coalition government that was sworn in earlier this year after four divisive elections.Failure to pass the budget by November 14 would bring down the government and trigger yet another election, giving former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his best opportunity to swiftly return to power.The coalition includes eight parties from across the political spectrum and has a razor-thin margin of 61 seats in the 120-member assembly. If Netanyahu and his allies can peel...
MIDDLE EAST
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
AFP

Under Taliban, Kabul's drug addicts forced into withdrawal

With shaved heads, oversized tunics and the terrified gaze of the hunted, the drug addicts rounded up by the Taliban brace for 45 days of painful withdrawal. There is little methadone available to help wean the opium and heroin addicts, and nothing to remove the withdrawal pains for those being weaned off of meth, doctors say.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
Axios

Turkish president orders removal of U.S. ambassador

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday he's declared U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield and nine other foreign envoys personae non gratae after they called for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala this week, per AP. Why it matters: This would be the biggest rift with the West since Erdoğan...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy