Emerson exhibit provides intimate experience

Record Collector are proud to issue the first ever recordings of legendary keyboard wizard Keith Emerson. Back in 1963 in the front room of his parent’s council house in Woking, Emerson recorded a number of jazz songs with his trio on a reel-to-reel recorder and then could only afford to get 4 acetates cut. One was given to each member of the band and there was one spare copy used to try to get gigs. This spare copy turned up at a boot sale last year and was bought by a Record Collector reader who got in touch with Ian Shirley who helms our rare vinyl series. Through a series of fortunate events a couple of weeks later Ian Shirley was sitting down with Keith Emerson to agree the release of these historic recordings. Reproduced to the same specifications as the original 10″ acetate you can now get an amazing look into the genesis of one of the world’s greatest keyboard players as he runs through some great jazz standards by the likes of Hank Mobley, Oliver Nelson as well as 57 Blues composed by Emerson himself and named after the house number where the recordings were made. This is vinyl heaven, British Jazz, a legendary prog-rocker and a mega rarity never heard before….

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO