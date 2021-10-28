Emerson exhibit provides intimate experience

I was in fine form. I had never spoken better in public, on any subject, at any other point in my life. There I was, back in my hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for the Three Rivers Film Festival. Old friends and family were in the audience. I had just presented my three-hour microbudget indie film Overwhelm the Sky in roadshow format, with musical overture, intermission, and printed souvenir programs, like the old epic event pictures of yore. It was an ambitious undertaking, potentially fraught with accusations of delusions of grandeur. Sure, my film wasn’t Ben-Hur, but though it was made on almost nothing, it still saw much success. This kind of presentation was the bold gambit my crazy little movie needed … and one that I always dreamt of someday realizing.
