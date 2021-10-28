CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerson exhibit provides intimate experience

By Finley Panno Shepard
 6 days ago

Since Sept. 10, 2021, the Weaver Room at the Emerson Center for Arts & Culture has been displaying an exhibit titled “Liminal Strangeness” by Jade Lowder. Liminality relates to a space or moment of transition. A liminal “space” may be seen in a hallway, corridor or the time between being a...

Emerson presents virtual artist talks this month

A Year Without Summer – The Cast, Part 2 takes a closer look at some of the historical figures whose influence and legacy were affected by 1815 eruption of the Volcano Tambora. This collection is anchored by the influence and intrigue of literary icons Lord Byron, Percy Bysshe Shelley, Mary Shelley, and their cohort; the creation of Frankenstein: or, The Modern Prometheus and the emergence of gothic horror. Meet several additinal whose stories explore disease, famine, climate science, new movements in the arts, and societal/political changes tied to this singular event.
Museum of the Rockies exhibits highlight human stories

For a simultaneous glimpse into both the beauty of human stories and the impact wrought by humans on planet Earth, look no further than MSU’s very own Museum of the Rockies, which is currently hosting a two-part special exhibit you may particularly find interesting. The current exhibit is actually a...
The Intimate Artistic Brotherhood of the Nabis

Sponsored Content Presented by Portland Art Museum. In 1889, a group of young avant-garde painters formed a brotherhood to reinvigorate French art. They called themselves the “Nabis,” derived from the Hebrew word for prophets. They met as students at the Académie Julian, an art school in Paris, where they chafed against the traditional education of the time. Instead, they were inspired by Paul Gauguin’s daring use of color and symbolism that went beyond the lessons of Impressionism.
Renowned artist chooses Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology to provide proceeds from exhibition

Workshop & exhibition by Felice Koenig to benefit her community. As was the case for most careers, the pandemic presented both challenges and opportunities for professional artists. Stranded from their studios and facing the cancellation or postponement of exhibitions, art fairs and lectures, many artists pivoted and decided to focus their energy on something new that fit the current times.
Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
Danielle Emerson

Step one: The water needs to be scalding. It needs to hurt when you touch it. Step two: Pour a quarter-sized glop of dish soap into the sink. Let water run over the cap, so you don’t waste any. Step three: Watch the bubbles rise like clumps of white clouds, until they’re at a comfortable height ...
Working the Roadshow Shift: A Grand Experiment in Indie Movie Exhibition (in an Age When We Need It Most)

I was in fine form. I had never spoken better in public, on any subject, at any other point in my life. There I was, back in my hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for the Three Rivers Film Festival. Old friends and family were in the audience. I had just presented my three-hour microbudget indie film Overwhelm the Sky in roadshow format, with musical overture, intermission, and printed souvenir programs, like the old epic event pictures of yore. It was an ambitious undertaking, potentially fraught with accusations of delusions of grandeur. Sure, my film wasn’t Ben-Hur, but though it was made on almost nothing, it still saw much success. This kind of presentation was the bold gambit my crazy little movie needed … and one that I always dreamt of someday realizing.
Bozeman Art Market Inspires a New Community

Since June, up and coming Bozeman artists and young entrepreneurs have collaborated to host the Last Tuesday Art Market on the final Tuesday of each month, the most recent of which was hosted Tuesday, Oct. 26. The Last Tuesday Art Market was created by a pair of MSU students, Lily Meadows and former student Kellie Swanson. Each market is hosted by one featured artist and food and beverages are usually provided for attending guests. This week’s market showcased the work of several different students including Meadows, Berry Berryman and Bailey Carkeek.
Rare Record Club – Keith Emerson Trio LP

Record Collector are proud to issue the first ever recordings of legendary keyboard wizard Keith Emerson. Back in 1963 in the front room of his parent’s council house in Woking, Emerson recorded a number of jazz songs with his trio on a reel-to-reel recorder and then could only afford to get 4 acetates cut. One was given to each member of the band and there was one spare copy used to try to get gigs. This spare copy turned up at a boot sale last year and was bought by a Record Collector reader who got in touch with Ian Shirley who helms our rare vinyl series. Through a series of fortunate events a couple of weeks later Ian Shirley was sitting down with Keith Emerson to agree the release of these historic recordings. Reproduced to the same specifications as the original 10″ acetate you can now get an amazing look into the genesis of one of the world’s greatest keyboard players as he runs through some great jazz standards by the likes of Hank Mobley, Oliver Nelson as well as 57 Blues composed by Emerson himself and named after the house number where the recordings were made. This is vinyl heaven, British Jazz, a legendary prog-rocker and a mega rarity never heard before….
Los Altos Youth Theatre: Providing, expanding experiences for local youth

• Mission: In fall 2017, Los Altos Stage Company entered into a partnership with the city of Los Altos to manage and operate its long-standing youth education program, Los Altos Youth Theatre (LAYT). Each season, LAYT produces two youth musicals and one youth drama. Throughout the years, LAYT has greatly expanded its capacity for providing quality educational experiences to the youth of Los Altos.
Holy cow, that's a lot of sand

I’ve written about a lot of poorly made movies in the past couple of weeks, so you may be surprised to hear me say that I found one I might’ve actually enjoyed (in my defense, I enjoy a lot of movies, it’s just far more fun to write about the bad ones).
﻿Performing arts offers ‘Intimate Apparel’

LCC Performing Arts will present “Intimate Apparel” in Dart Auditorium Nov. 5 and 6, and again Nov. 12 through 14. Except for Sunday, all showings begin at 8 p.m. Sunday’s show begins at 2 p.m. “Intimate Apparel is about an African American seamstress, Esther, in 1905,” said LCC Performing Arts...
Jaider Esbell, Indigenous Artist on the Rise, Found Dead in São Paulo

Jaider Esbell, a Macushi artist whose work was included in the current edition of the Bienal de São Paulo, has died at 41. O Globo reported that the artist was found dead in his apartment in São Paulo on November 2. The cause of death is yet unknown. Esbell had only recently earned international acclaim. In addition to showing at the Bienal de São Paulo, he also curated the São Paulo Museum of Modern Art’s current exhibition “Moquém_Surarî: Contemporary Indigenous Art.” When São Paulo’s Galleria Milan brought Esbell’s work to the Armory Show in New York in September, ARTnews listed...
