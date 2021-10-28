CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Holy cow, that's a lot of sand

By Meghan AmRhein
msuexponent.com
 6 days ago

I’ve written about a lot of poorly made movies in the past couple of weeks, so you may be surprised to hear me say that I found one I might’ve actually enjoyed (in my defense, I enjoy a lot of movies, it’s just far more fun to write about the bad...

www.msuexponent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Is Timothée Chalamet a Movie Star? Or Just the Coolest Actor in the Desert? (Column)

Quick, which of the following describes Timothée Chalamet? He’s the brightest male star of his generation. He’s an actor who has been in a handful of independent hits (“Call Me by Your Name,” “Lady Bird”) but has never, on his own, in the classic sense, truly opened a movie. He’s a clothes horse with a futuristically surreal Haider-Ackermann-meets-Gustav-Klimt fashion sense — suits of fuschia, metallic silver and hot-flowers-on-black, tucked-in sweat pants, the electric-blue-silk-pajamas look — that is upending and redefining masculine style. He’s a vintage Hollywood actor-as-power-player with 20-20 feelers who knows how to say the right thing. He’s a...
CELEBRITIES
CultureMap Dallas

Long-awaited Dune is a visual splendor with a story that's stuck in sand

The current movie world is one in which IP — aka intellectual property — is king. If some past movie or TV show has good name recognition, chances are someone out there has plans to remake or reboot it for modern audiences. Dune definitely fits those parameters even though its source material, Frank Herbert’s novel, came out almost 60 years ago, and the most well-known adaptation, David Lynch’s 1984 movie, was considered a failure.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Riddle of the sand: David Lynch’s 1984 version of Dune reviewed

The list of directors who contemplated making Frank Herbert’s Dune is a long one. Jodorowsky, the eccentric surrealist who accomplished El Topo and The Magic Mountain was the one who got nearest. And that I would have liked to have seen, though possibly Herbert wouldn’t. Herbert, however, has expressed himself...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Zendaya
Person
Hans Zimmer
Person
Denis Villeneuve
ARTnews

How I Made This: Dash Shaw and Jane Samborski’s Cryptozoo

At a time when animated features consist predominantly of CGI animation, with its immersive 3D scenarios and hyperrealistic textures of hair, fabric, and light refraction, it is refreshing to see animators and filmmakers consciously seeking a hand-drawn look. A case in point is the new, multi-award-winning animated feature for adults, Cryptozoo (2021). Written and directed by Dash Shaw with animation directed by Jane Samborski, it stands out for its retro-inspired, psychedelic aesthetic. Set in the late 1960s, it tells the story of cryptozoologist Lauren Grey, a former army brat who’s been hired to maintain a wealthy woman’s collection of cryptids—mythological creatures...
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: Tom Hanks, a robot and a dog in ‘Finch’

Tom Hanks doesn’t need a human or even a sentient acting partner to make a film or a scene sing. Think Wilson the volleyball, Hooch and even that laptop from “You’ve Got Mail.” So it’s not at all surprising if he’s the first guy on the list for your post-apocalyptic film about a man, a robot and a dog. Even less surprising is that Hanks delivers in “ Finch,” playing a robotics engineer who is dying from radiation exposure and desperately trying to make sure his dog will be taken care of when he’s gone. It’s the kind of premise...
CELEBRITIES
reviewjournal.com

Black Sands Entertainment Is Setting a New Trend in Children’s Comics

Comics books for children are more than just a fictional world to be absorbed in. It goes a long way in shaping a child’s perception of life, and the world as a whole. Since its inception, comics have always glorified virtue, making good win over all evil. While this has helped children develop their ability to judge people and situations, the constant portrayal of white characters as heroes has hinted at an underlying, perhaps unintentional, touch of racism. Comic book heroes and superheroes are always white, while villains or evil characters are often portrayed as Black.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow
Variety

At the Movies, Superheroes, Sci-Fi and Horror Break Through — and Not Much Else

The more things change, the more they remain the same. At the domestic box office, that means science-fiction spectacles and superhero adventures have been selling more tickets than any other genre. It may not be entirely surprising to anyone who closely follows box office trends, in part because it’s not all that different from pre-pandemic moviegoing habits. However, as the box office mounts a recovery from COVID-19, the rift in the type of films that audiences have deemed worth watching on the big screen has become increasingly pronounced. Variety analyzed the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2021 (so far) and compared the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. on ‘Night Teeth’ and the Future of His ‘Spider-Man’ Character

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. first turned heads in Steven Caple Jr.’s The Land (2016), and since then, he’s become one of the industry’s most well-regarded young actors. Now 25, Lendeborg recently returned to the screen as the lead character in Netflix’s Night Teeth, which adds a genre twist to Michael Mann’s Collateral premise. Directed by Adam Randall, Lendeborg plays Benny, a fill-in chauffeur who picks up two enigmatic partygoers (Lucy Fry, Debby Ryan) that take him on a life-altering journey across Los Angeles. While most critics and audiences have commented on the Collateral similarities, Lendeborg confirms that was very much by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Another Red Hot Halloween Look

Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop. The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Universal Moves DreamWorks’ Sci-Fi Pic ‘Distant’ To Fall 2022

Universal is transporting next year’s DreamWorks Pictures’ sci-fi movie Distant from March 11 to September 16. Distant leaves behind Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red on its old date and now will face off against Lionsgate’s family movie White Bird: A Wonder Story and Sony’s untitled George Foreman biopic on its new date. The pic directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck follows asteroid miner Andy (Anthony Ramos), who, after crash-landing on an alien planet, must make his way across the harsh terrain, running out of oxygen and hunted by strange creatures, to the only other survivor. His AI survival suit (voiced by Zachary Quinto of the Star Trek films) isn’t helping either. Andy discovers a fellow crewmember, Naomi (Naomi Scott), however, she too is trapped inside her escape pod and he might not have enough oxygen to make it to her. Spenser Cohen (Extinction) wrote the screenplay. Distant is produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Anna Halberg. Speck and Gordon also serve as EPs along with Jonathan Rothbart and Matthew Hirsch. Kevin K. Vafi is co-producer. Amblin Partners and Universal will share foreign distribution rights.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
MOVIES
Variety

Chris Pratt to Voice Garfield in Upcoming Animated Movie

Finally, a Monday that Garfield can feel good about. On the lasagna-loving cat’s least favorite day of the week, Chris Pratt has been set to voice the famous feline in a new animated feature film. Alcon Entertainment is producing the movie, with Sony Pictures on board to release Garfield’s latest adventure in theaters globally (excluding China). A release date will be announced at another time. Though plot details haven’t been confirmed, the movie draws inspiration from the long-running comic strip created by cartoonist Jim Davis. The exploits of the cynical and lazy orange cat Garfield, his owner Jim Arbuckle and fellow pet...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Finch’ Review: Tom Hanks Pledges to Protect His Dog in Impressively Scaled Sci-Fi Charmer

For a post-apocalyptic saga set in a barren future of extreme temperatures and atmospheric toxicity, “Finch” comes with a strangely cozy premise, one that sends the universally beloved star Tom Hanks on an adventurous cross-country road trip alongside an affable homemade robot and an especially cute pooch. The ever-paternal Hanks plays the eponymous character of Miguel Sapochnik’s impressively scaled science-fiction epic. He is one of humankind’s few survivors of a catastrophic cosmic event that wiped the earth nearly clean of its most vital resources a decade ago. Despite the bleak backdrop, “Finch” manages to stay true to the fuzzy ring of...
PETS
Variety

FX Drama ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Taps ‘Lingua Franca’s’ Isabel Sandoval to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

Isabel Sandoval has been tapped to direct an episode of the upcoming FX drama series “Under the Banner of Heaven,” Variety has learned exclusively. Sandoval is currently in Calgary filming her episode. Based on the Jon Krakauer novel of the same name, the series follows a devout detective whose faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government. Production on the series recently began in Calgary. The cast includes Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, and Gil Birmingham. Sandoval made history...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy