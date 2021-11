Chinese herbal experts, world-class enzyme specialists, and leading formulators have collaborated with Wade Lightheart and Matt Gallant to create BiOptimizers, an exciting nutrition company. Together, this group of specialists presides over several people who work in marketing, research, and all the other departments that make up the enterprise. The shared passion they have for their work and their trust in the product is evident in the result. Lightheart and Gallant are the respective President and CEO. They founded the company in 2004 after realizing the power of healthy living and have been working together ever since to help other people achieve those goals and make a lasting difference in their lives.

