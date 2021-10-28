Christmas Miracle? Neiman Marcus to Sell One-of-One Barrett-Jackson GMC Hummer EV

The hype around the GMC Hummer EV is astounding. Last December when the pre-orders for the electric pickup truck’s Edition 1 opened, all the units were snapped up in a matter of just 10 minutes. A few months later, the first example of Edition 1 was auctioned for a whopping $2.5 million at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction. Those waiting to get their hand on the $112,000 limited-edition model were left disappointed and might have to suffice with the lower-spec versions that’ll be launched over the next few years. However, if you’re willing to spend $285,000, you might get yourself a one-off Edition 1 decked out with a bespoke interior. The 95th edition of the Neiman Marcus Christmas catalog has been introduced and it’s more lavish than ever. In addition to a $6,100,000 30.86-carat heart-shaped diamond ring and $80,000 trip to Portugal, the department store’s Christmas book also includes a special one-off example of the Hummer EV.

BUYING CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO