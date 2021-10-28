CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Christmas Miracle? Neiman Marcus to Sell One-of-One Barrett-Jackson GMC Hummer EV

MotorTrend Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeiman Marcus is known for high-end, luxury and the rare goods sold at its department stores. However, it is the Christmas Book—an annual catalog offered since 1939—that offers very special "fantasy" gifts that kick things up another level. This year, one of those fantasy gifts is a one-off GMC Hummer EV...

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxurylaunches.com

The 2021 Neiman Marcus fantasy gift catalog is offering a one-off Hummer EV Edition 1 for $285,000

The hype around the GMC Hummer EV is astounding. Last December when the pre-orders for the electric pickup truck’s Edition 1 opened, all the units were snapped up in a matter of just 10 minutes. A few months later, the first example of Edition 1 was auctioned for a whopping $2.5 million at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction. Those waiting to get their hand on the $112,000 limited-edition model were left disappointed and might have to suffice with the lower-spec versions that’ll be launched over the next few years. However, if you’re willing to spend $285,000, you might get yourself a one-off Edition 1 decked out with a bespoke interior. The 95th edition of the Neiman Marcus Christmas catalog has been introduced and it’s more lavish than ever. In addition to a $6,100,000 30.86-carat heart-shaped diamond ring and $80,000 trip to Portugal, the department store’s Christmas book also includes a special one-off example of the Hummer EV.
BUYING CARS
klif.com

Dallas-based Neiman Marcus Unveils 2021 Christmas Book

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- Dallas-based Neiman Marcus announced the launch of its holiday campaign ‘Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger.’ As part of the launch, the luxury retailer unveiled the 2021 Christmas Book, channeling the heartfelt emotion and expressions of love this season through storytelling, fashion for every occasion, expert curation of impactful and meaningful gifts, and emphasis of its extraordinary services that are ready to help customers make the most out of the season.
DALLAS, TX
Carscoops

GMC To Show 2023 Hummer EV Personalization Options At SEMA

GMC announced today that it is taking three Hummer EV models to the SEMA Show next week to showcase the vehicle’s comprehensive range of accessories. They will also be joined by the Extreme-E electric off-road race vehicle. The company is bringing two Hummer EV pickups and one Hummer EV SUV...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmc Hummer Ev#Barrett Jackson#Christmas Miracle#Gmc#Barrett Jackson Auctions
Dallas News

Neiman Marcus unveils Christmas fantasy gifts at L.A. celebrity party attended by Ted Lasso stars

Neiman Marcus unveiled its latest batch of fantasy gifts, including a $6.1 million, 30.86-carat heart diamond ring, at a party on the lot of Paramount Studios in Hollywood. Neiman Marcus, which claims to have the most exclusive customer list, invited some celebrities to the reveal. Actors Phil Dunster and Juno Temple, who play Jamie Tartt and Keely in Apple TV’s hit show Ted Lasso, were there. So was fashion model and actress Slick Woods and actress, writer and producer Natasha Lyonne, who starred as Nicky Nichols in the Netflix comedy-drama series Orange Is the New Black.
CELEBRITIES
Motor1.com

First Look At GMC Hummer EV Accessories Debuting At SEMA

GMC is preparing for the launch of the revived Hummer and will display many customization options for the all-electric truck during the upcoming SEMA next week. The automaker has just released photos depicting some of the accessories for personalization of the new Hummer, and there are some pretty neat products.
CARS
Green Car Reports

2022 GMC Hummer EV will offer nearly 200 accessories, many planned alongside electric truck

Truck buyers love to accessorize their rigs. And GMC doesn’t see going electric as any exception to the rule. The GM truck brand on Thursday announced that it will give a sampling of nearly 200 official accessories as it displays a trio of GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 models at next week’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, an annual showcase of specially modified vehicles, accessories, and car culture in all stripes.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
FOXBusiness

Neiman Marcus reveals most extravagant luxury gifts in 2021 Christmas Book

Ahead of the holiday season, Neiman Marcus has revealed some of its most extravagant gifts for 2021. The luxury department store revealed its annual "Christmas Book" gift guide last week, alongside the launch of its holiday campaign: "Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger." Neiman Marcus’ theme for this year is especially...
LIFESTYLE
Inverse

F-150 Lightning Rivian R1T Hummer EV

It’s an easy journalistic trope to ask if every new electric car that’s released will be a “Tesla-Killer.” Or which new EV will “win” the electric car wars. Or if Rivian, Ford, Hummer, or Tesla will become the electric pickup to have. This is all meaningless claptrap nonsense. The new...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

See Jay Leno Off-Roading The GMC Hummer EV

Jay Leno has restored some of the world’s largest gas-guzzling engines. Surprisingly, the world’s most famous car collector is also an early electric vehicle adaptor. Jay Leno has been commuting in an electric car for over a decade. When given a chance to test-drive the GMC Hummer EV, Leno headed for the hills to get the 4×4 dirty. He was so impressed by the reinvention of the Hummer that he concluded, “engineers will change the world.”
CELEBRITIES
chainstoreage.com

Neiman Marcus reveals fantasy gifts, customization for holidays

Neiman Marcus Group’s annual holiday promotion includes outlandish fantasy gifts, as well as a more grounded set of curated and customized goods and services. The luxury retailer is releasing the 95th edition of its iconic “Neiman Marcus Christmas Book.” First published in 1926 as a 16-page booklet, the book was intended as a Christmas card to Neiman Marcus’ best customers. Over the years, the book has evolved into a legendary source of holiday gifts, including exorbitantly priced “fantasy gifts.”
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Neiman Marcus loses CFO to struggling retailer Men’s Wearhouse

Neiman Marcus just lost its financial chief to the owner of Men’s Wearhouse — a company that may be in even worse financial shape than the struggling luxury retailer. Some insiders blame Neiman’s boss. On Tuesday, Brandy Richardson, a 15-year Neiman veteran who is currently its CFO, revealed in a...
BUSINESS
Detroit News

Here are some features of the upcoming Hummer EV

Detroit — Ahead of the production start of its GMC Hummer EV trucks, General Motors Co. is showcasing three new models and various accessories that can go with them at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas next week. The Edition 1 Hummer models include a pre-production Hummer EV SUV and...
DETROIT, MI
gmauthority.com

Comedic Easter Eggs To Feature In GMC Hummer EV Display Screen: Video

An automotive journalist has unearthed several comedic, tongue-in-cheek easter eggs that will appear on the touchscreen display in the new 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup. Roadshow’s road test editor, Antwuan Goodwin, recently spent some time behind the wheel of the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup. When playing around with the vehicle’s touchscreen display, he noticed several funny easter eggs that appear in the menus within the vehicle’s touchscreen. This includes a funny icon for a yet-to-be-announced ‘Meteor Mode’ that shows a meteor raining down on a T-Rex and a Raptor – likely a reference to rival pickup offerings like the Ram TRX and Ford F-150 Raptor.
CARS
torquenews.com

Three 2022 GMC HUMMER EVs Hope to Electrify the Crowd at SEMA

GMC is sending two HUMMER EV pickups and an SUV to SEMA. The EVs will be displaying some of the 200 accessories already designed for the new truck, including Overlanding equipment. GMC is planning a full display of GMC HUMMER EV products for SEMA, including two of the all-new 2022...
CARS
Detroit News

Playing in Vegas: The SEMA Bronco, Wrangler and Hummer EV Show

Forget Celine Dion and Cirque de Soleil. If you’re an auto buff, the biggest show in Vegas next week will be the SEMA circus featuring the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and GMC Hummer EV off-road warriors. The Detroit Three’s off-road stars will take center stage at the Nov. 2-5 Specialty...
DETROIT, MI
MotorTrend Magazine

Ford F-100 Eluminator EV Truck: Classic Pickup On Top, Mustang Mach-E Underneath

In August, Ford Performance gave us a sneak preview of a new electric crate motor designed to power restomods and such, which it would unveil at SEMA. Well, now Ford has finally let the cat out of the bag and unveiled that crate e-motor at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and it did so in style with an all-electric concept truck.
CARS
WWD

Neiman Marcus Steps Up Sustainability Efforts

Click here to read the full article. The Neiman Marcus Group, which is developing an environmental, social and governance strategy, has formed partnerships with the Textile Exchange and Give Back Box to advance ESG initiatives. The Dallas-based luxury retailer is also broadening its partnership with Fashionphile.More from WWD6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019CEO Talks: Michael Kliger, president, mytheresa.comNeiman Marcus Beverly Hills Completes Major Remodel In April 2019, Neiman’s became the first luxury retailer to make a long-term investment in resale by acquiring a minority stake in Fashionphile, a reseller of preowned luxury handbags and accessories. There are six Fashionphile “selling...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy