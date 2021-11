Kona Commons Shopping Center is hosting its monthly Hawai`i Artisan Market on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. More than 55 vendors from around the island will offer a variety of products to shoppers. A portion of the proceeds from this month’s market will benefit MERCYworldwide-Kona Branch, which is a nonprofit organization that supports the underprivileged, especially keiki, around the world. The organization is raising funds for a holiday toy drive to benefit the 200-plus keiki who are live transitional homes at Uluwini.

