Rep. Jayapal: Biden social spending plan ‘enthusiastically endorsed by everybody in the room’

Here’s the problem if House Democrats push a vote this week on the social spending package in the face of threatened opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said repeatedly the House can’t approve a "messaging" bill. It must be a bill which can also pass the Senate. So if the House forges ahead, they have a problem. Such a bill, not pre-baked with Manchin and other Senate Democrats, would inevitably face changes in the Senate. That means the Senate would have to bounce whatever bill it passes – if it passes something – back to the House.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO