U.S. Politics

Rep. Jayapal: Biden social spending plan ‘enthusiastically endorsed by everybody in the room’

MSNBC
 5 days ago

www.msnbc.com

Fox News

What happens if the House votes on the social spending bill this week without Manchin's blessing

Here’s the problem if House Democrats push a vote this week on the social spending package in the face of threatened opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said repeatedly the House can’t approve a "messaging" bill. It must be a bill which can also pass the Senate. So if the House forges ahead, they have a problem. Such a bill, not pre-baked with Manchin and other Senate Democrats, would inevitably face changes in the Senate. That means the Senate would have to bounce whatever bill it passes – if it passes something – back to the House.
Washington Post

Hispanic Democrats warn of the perils of dropping immigration proposals from Biden’s domestic spending bill

Democrats who have been frustrated by the lack of progress on making sweeping changes to the immigration system are warning party leaders that Congress needs to include something in President Biden’s signature domestic policy package for the immigrant communities it has promised to help and is counting on to show up in big numbers in the 2022 midterm elections.
The Ledger

Voice of the people: Biden kept promise made

During the 2020 presidential campaign two slogans were often heard - “Promises Made, Promises Kept” from the Republicans and “Build Back Better” from the Democrats. Now President Joe Biden can also claim a kept promise. The Taliban is back in control of Afghanistan and is much stronger with all the military equipment we left behind. They have certainly been - built back better.
MSNBC

With Biden's plan on the line, Manchin won't take 'yes' for an answer

President Joe Biden spoke in Glasgow this morning, at the start of the COP26 international climate conference, where the American leader tried to assure foreign leaders that the United States is serious about addressing global warming. In fact, Biden pointed to his Build Back Better agenda as proof, sounding very much like a president who expected his plan to pass and.
arcamax.com

As defense disruptions loom, Biden eases up on vaccine refusers

WASHINGTON — As the first deadline under federal vaccination orders hit Tuesday for active-duty Air Force personnel the Biden administration said firing those who refuse jabs should not be the first enforcement option. The administration is requiring that not just military personnel but also federal civilians and the employees of...
