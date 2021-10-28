CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These key counties tell the story of America's shifting political landscape

Cover picture for the articleMeet the Press Reports looks at key counties we're following...

MSNBC

Glenn Youngkin’s victory proves white ignorance is a powerful weapon

Republican Glenn Youngkin has defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s closely watched gubernatorial race, NBC News projected early on Wednesday morning. Youngkin, who received Donald Trump’s endorsement in May, led a largely ill-defined campaign, often hewing close to the former president’s 2020 election lies while also coyly trying to distance himself from them. Similar to Trump, Youngkin is a businessman with no political experience whose campaign focused on hot-button social topics — like outrage over school curricula — rather than substantive policy discussions.
MSNBC

Education, economy, covid: Key issues will decide bellwether Virginia race

NBC’s Kristen Welker and Chuck Todd join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the big races across the country today, including the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial elections and the key factors that are influencing the outcome of both elections. “We know Virginia’s a blue state, but how blue is it and how many Democrats are going to show up tonight?” asks Todd, as Welker says that “voters throughout Virginia” are voicing their frustration with “what they're seeing and not seeing in Washington.”Nov. 2, 2021.
wkok.com

OTM Guest: America’s Growing Political Divide Has an Explanation

SUNBURY – Political discussions have grown increasingly tense over the years but is the root of it all caused by lack of involvement in local communities? Timothy Carney, of the American Enterprise Institute spoke with WKOK and to discuss the growing discourse is caused by a political theory called negative partisanship or negative polarizing.
WTVF

Inside Politics: The Future Of America's Political Parties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — American politics remains more gridlocked and divided than ever. The problem seems to be not just disagreements between the two major parties but divisions within both the Republican and Democrat Parties. Is there now a real opportunity for a viable third party to emerge? Or is the political process so institutionalized that is all but impossible? And among these current intra-party disagreements what party factions will come out on top? And what will that mean for next year’s mid-term elections and the next contest for President in 2024? We have two of our best political analysts joining to address these topics. They are Democrat Larry Woods and Republican Bill Phillips.
MSNBC

Shifting demographics turn Nevada's Washoe County into key battleground

As part of NBC News and Meet The Press' ''County to County' series, NBC News Correspondent Guad Venegas reports from Washoe County, Nev., where he digs into the growing latino community there, and how the shifting demographics in the area have changed the county's voting pattern. Chuck Todd joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss the reporting project. Oct. 26, 2021.
Newsday

Statue's move shows shift in NYC racial politics

Thomas Jefferson’s statue is leaving the New York City Council chamber at City Hall, where it has stood for 100 years, because of the Founding Father’s history as a slaveholder. The City Council’s vote to relocate the statue to the New-York Historical Society is emblematic of the dramatic shift in America’s racial politics in the last few years, and even in the last year. But is this a move that points the way to a better and morally complex understanding of our past, or a more simplistic and moralistic one?
News Break
Fairfield Sun Times

America’s Students Deserve a History and Civics Education Free of Political Agendas

Across the political spectrum, Americans are recognizing the importance not just of school choice but of what students actually learn in schools. Elected representatives have finally taken notice as well. In Michigan, the state legislature has proposed two bills that seek to address how American history and civics are taught.
MSNBC

Why Democratic panic would be the wrong response to the elections

In June, New Mexico held a congressional special election, which Republicans saw as an important opportunity. GOP officials not only expressed cautious optimism about the outcome, they also believed they'd crafted a partisan message that could serve as a blueprint for the party in the 2022 midterms. They failed spectacularly:...
MSNBC

DeSantis, allies try to put a spin on Florida's Covid response

Pandemic curves tend to have a Newtonian quality: Infection numbers go up, and then they go down. Even if there are multiple waves of infections, as has been the case with Covid-19, conditions get worse, then they get better, even if the cycle repeats. With this in mind, the state...
MSNBC

The GOP hopes school board fights lead to national wins. They could do much more.

School board elections across the country Tuesday will test the power of Republicans’ ahistorical, anti-science rhetoric following months of conservative attacks on nonwhite educators, lesson plans discussing racism and inequality, and pandemic-era health requirements. Fourteen states are holding school board elections, from California to New Jersey, and Minnesota to Texas....
CNN

What Virginia's election says about the nation

(CNN) — Whoever wins Virginia's tight gubernatorial race Tuesday, the commonwealth will offer a fascinating read on where the country's stormy politics stand a year after Joe Biden beat Donald Trump, and may point to what happens next. In the closing days of the race, both nominees in Virginia --...
Crain's Chicago Business

The political momentum shifts to D.C. this week

After a wild few days at City Hall and particularly in Springfield, the spotlight shifts to Washington this week in a big way. Let’s just say the future of the Biden administration may well depend on what happens in the week ahead. After sharply downsizing his human-infrastructure plan, a.k.a., the...
