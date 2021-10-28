These key counties tell the story of America's shifting political landscape

Republican Glenn Youngkin has defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s closely watched gubernatorial race, NBC News projected early on Wednesday morning. Youngkin, who received Donald Trump’s endorsement in May, led a largely ill-defined campaign, often hewing close to the former president’s 2020 election lies while also coyly trying to distance himself from them. Similar to Trump, Youngkin is a businessman with no political experience whose campaign focused on hot-button social topics — like outrage over school curricula — rather than substantive policy discussions.
