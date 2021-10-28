CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teal Pumpkin Project offers safe non-candy alternatives to kids with allergies

 6 days ago

Hot 97-5

What Do Teal Pumpkins Mean During Trick or Treating?

Have you ever run into teal pumpkins while trick or treating?. Either on a doorstep or being held by some young trick or treater? Well, as it turns out, there's a reason for the color swap from orange to teal. According to WTOL11, this is a message that either the...
BISMARCK, ND
ourquadcities.com

Food-allergy-safe sweet treats with Little GF Chefs

Living Local hosts Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw and Meteorologist Zane Satre tried out a festive baking kit from Little CF Chefs. The kits contain step-by-step instructions to create a handcrafted treat that the little ones in your life will enjoy. The kits are gluten-free, vegan, and free of many other common food allergies. To learn more about their kits, visit https://littlegfchefs.com/.
onfocus.news

Fairway Spotlights Teal Pumpkin Project this Halloween

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Halloween is right around the corner and children everywhere are looking forward to celebrating in some way. Unfortunately, children with food allergies miss out on the full Halloween experience as most types of candy are off-limits to them. In light of this, Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) has created the Teal Pumpkin Project to make sure all children will come home from trick-or-treating with something to enjoy.
MARSHFIELD, WI
powerofpositivity.com

Pediatricians Reveal Kids Living With Food Allergies Get Bullied More Often

Sadly, kids living with food allergies experience bullying more often, according to pediatricians. They receive different treatment from classmates, such as exclusion from social events because of their allergies. Prior research confirms that children with food allergies get bullied more frequently than other students. However, a new study in the...
thedesertreview.com

Good neighbors give pumpkins, candy to Autism Support kids and families

EL CENTRO — Ghouls, ghosts, superheroes, and superheroines floated or flew down the block of Rupert Franks Drive in El Centro as Autism Support of Imperial County (ASIC) held its 4th Annual Autism Pumpkin Carving and car parade Friday, Oct. 29, in El Centro. The Autism Support group held the...
EL CENTRO, CA
WAFB

Creating a safe Halloween for trick or treaters with allergies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re handing out candy for Halloween, there’s a way you can make sure kids with food allergies are included in the fun. Food Allergy Research Education’s Teal Pumpkin Project is helping kids with allergies. Halloween candy often has some of the most common allergies...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford kids carve pumpkins with the police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department is celebrating Halloween early. District #2 was full of little ghosts and goblins Tuesday evening, as local kids were able to carve pumpkins, color, decorate cookies and enjoy candy, popcorn and apple cider. Officers helped children out by cutting off the tops of the pumpkins, then gave […]
ROCKFORD, IL
edglentoday.com

Teal Pumpkins Remove The Scary Side Of Halloween

KEWANEE - Halloween isn’t always a treat for the millions of kids across the country who have food allergies. According to the organization Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE), in the U.S., one in 13 children has a food allergy – that’s roughly two in every classroom. Many of the sources of those allergies can be found in candy including nuts, soy, wheat, milk or eggs. Even “fun” size candy bars can cause a serious reaction for kids with allergies or food-related diseases.
WGAL

Teal Pumpkin Project aims to make trick-or-treating more inclusive

Halloween is all about the costumes and candy, but there is an initiative that aims to make the holiday more inclusive for all kids. FARE, an organization engaged in food allergy advocacy, launched the Teal Pumpkin Project in 2014. By placing a teal pumpkin outside of a home, people can...
verywellfamily.com

The Most Common Food Allergies in Kids

Food allergies are a growing problem for children everywhere. About 8% of children have food allergies, which amounts to roughly one in every 13 children. Although some allergies are milder than others, all food allergies carry the risk of anaphylaxis, which can lead to death if not treated promptly. More than 40% of children with food allergies end up visiting the emergency room at some point.
ourcommunitynow.com

5 Alternatives to Halloween Candy

Halloween treats are undeniably delicious, but all that sugar isn't great for kids. Sometimes, as a parent, you have to say no to too many sugary snacks on Halloween. Additionally, Americans reportedly spend nearly $2 million on Halloween candy annually! Luckily, we've found some healthy alternatives for you to hand out to the kids this year that won't leave them feeling tricked!
KEYC

Seeds make for healthy alternative, during pumpkin-carving season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa, along with Hy-Vee registered dietician April Graff, show how to make the most of your pumpkins...!!. Remove seeds from pumpkin and rinse. Let seeds dry for a few hours or overnight. Drizzle oil (plain or flavor-infused) over the seeds. Sprinkle favorite flavoring (Salt,...
MANKATO, MN

