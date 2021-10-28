Teal Pumpkin Project offers safe non-candy alternatives to kids with allergies

For most kids, Halloween means a chance to stock up on all of the candy imaginable and eat as much of it as they can before their parents catch them. But for those who suffer from food allergies, navigating trick-or-treating can be spookier than any ghost, goblin or haunted house.
Among the many earthy, orange pumpkins you and your kids may see lining New Jersey residents' front porches or adorning their doorsteps this Halloween, you might also spot an occasional gourd that's been painted a bright bluish-green. More than likely, that indicates a household is participating in the Teal Pumpkin...
Have you ever run into teal pumpkins while trick or treating?. Either on a doorstep or being held by some young trick or treater? Well, as it turns out, there's a reason for the color swap from orange to teal. According to WTOL11, this is a message that either the...
October can be a magical month for kids. Changing leaves, fun costumes, and free candy at every door. Unfortunately for kids with food allergies — and their parents — it can also be one of the most stressful times of year. The CDC estimates about 8% of American children have...
ST. LOUIS — Little ghouls and goblins are ready for the most wonderful time of October: Halloween trick-or-treating. It's a night full of costumes, candy and of course, telling jokes. But for some trick-or-treaters, it can be a little harder to take part in the spooky tradition. You might notice...
Halloween is synonymous with scary costumes, decorations, and eating all the candies the children collect after trick or treating. While some parents might opt for healthy Halloween candy alternatives to prevent a sugar binge, some nutritionists are sounding off on the trend as this might not be the better option.
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Halloween is right around the corner and children everywhere are looking forward to celebrating in some way. Unfortunately, children with food allergies miss out on the full Halloween experience as most types of candy are off-limits to them. In light of this, Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) has created the Teal Pumpkin Project to make sure all children will come home from trick-or-treating with something to enjoy.
Sadly, kids living with food allergies experience bullying more often, according to pediatricians. They receive different treatment from classmates, such as exclusion from social events because of their allergies. Prior research confirms that children with food allergies get bullied more frequently than other students. However, a new study in the...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re handing out candy for Halloween, there’s a way you can make sure kids with food allergies are included in the fun. Food Allergy Research Education’s Teal Pumpkin Project is helping kids with allergies. Halloween candy often has some of the most common allergies...
KEWANEE - Halloween isn’t always a treat for the millions of kids across the country who have food allergies. According to the organization Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE), in the U.S., one in 13 children has a food allergy – that’s roughly two in every classroom. Many of the sources of those allergies can be found in candy including nuts, soy, wheat, milk or eggs. Even “fun” size candy bars can cause a serious reaction for kids with allergies or food-related diseases.
Halloween is all about the costumes and candy, but there is an initiative that aims to make the holiday more inclusive for all kids. FARE, an organization engaged in food allergy advocacy, launched the Teal Pumpkin Project in 2014. By placing a teal pumpkin outside of a home, people can...
Food allergies are a growing problem for children everywhere. About 8% of children have food allergies, which amounts to roughly one in every 13 children. Although some allergies are milder than others, all food allergies carry the risk of anaphylaxis, which can lead to death if not treated promptly. More than 40% of children with food allergies end up visiting the emergency room at some point.
Halloween treats are undeniably delicious, but all that sugar isn't great for kids. Sometimes, as a parent, you have to say no to too many sugary snacks on Halloween. Additionally, Americans reportedly spend nearly $2 million on Halloween candy annually! Luckily, we've found some healthy alternatives for you to hand out to the kids this year that won't leave them feeling tricked!
