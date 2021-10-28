Teal Pumpkin Project offers safe non-candy alternatives to kids with allergies

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Halloween is right around the corner and children everywhere are looking forward to celebrating in some way. Unfortunately, children with food allergies miss out on the full Halloween experience as most types of candy are off-limits to them. In light of this, Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) has created the Teal Pumpkin Project to make sure all children will come home from trick-or-treating with something to enjoy.

