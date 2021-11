Former England captain Kevin Sinfield is to embark upon his most gruelling challenge yet as he attempts to run 101 miles in a day to raise £100,000 for those impacted by motor neurone disease.The 41-year-old, who joined the coaching staff at Premiership Rugby Union side Leicester Tigers earlier this year, will attempt to run from the Tigers’ Mattioli Woods Welford Road home to Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds in 24 hours to raise funds for the MND Association and The Rob Burrow Centre for MND.His friend and former Leeds team-mate Burrow was diagnosed with the disease in December 2019 and...

