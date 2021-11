A Levelland man pleaded guilty to carjacking after an incident earlier this year. 35 year-old Justin Lee Solano is also charged with kidnapping and cyberstalking. On April 12th, following a breakup with his significant other, Solano drove to the victim's house in the 2700 block of 28th Street. Solano kicked in the front door, struck the victim, and threatened her. He then grabbed the victim's keys before leaving her home forcing her in the vehicle.

