One True Podcast: Baylor-Texas picks, future of BU-UT rivalry, evaluating a very average Longhorns team and better-than average Bears, plus SEC barbecue — with Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls

 6 days ago

SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen. We're glad to welcome Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) and Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) of HookEm.com (aka the Austin American-Statesman), here to talk about Baylor-Texas week with Trib sportswriters Brice Cherry and John Werner:. • Baylor...

