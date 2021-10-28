CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
York City Knights sign former rugby union winger and Great Britain bobsledder

By Callum Walker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe York City Knights have announced the signing of Olly Butterworth from Sheffield Eagles. Butterworth, a winger who signed for fellow Betfred Championship club Sheffield in July, boasts a sporting career spanning a range of disciplines, including being a former Great Britain Bobsleigh athlete. A former rugby union player...

