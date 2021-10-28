York City Knights sign former rugby union winger and Great Britain bobsledder

10. Leeds 1967-72 This was Leeds’ best period of the winter era. In 1968, the Loiners continued their dominance over the Challenge Cup with an eighth cup at the expense of Wakefield in the famous Watersplash final. But at this point they’d failed to show any kind of dominance in the league to accompany this. Finally, this appeared in the late 60s and early 70s. They finished top of the league four years in a row from 1967-70 winning a second title in 1969 thanks to a Championship Final win over Castleford. That year was also adorned by one of two Yorkshire Cups in this period. At the end of their four-year stay at the top, Leeds continued to win trophies including the Floodlit Cup in 1971 and a third Championship title in 1972. Spearheaded by Leeds legend John Holmes, the Loiners continued to achieve towards the end of the decade winning a further five Yorkshire Cups by the start of the 80s and back-to-back Challenge Cups in 1977 and 1978, but their success in the league had subsided and remained dormant for 30 years.

