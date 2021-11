TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County’s state of emergency will end this week. County Executive Johnny Olszewski will allow the current state of emergency to expire on Wednesday, November 3rd. The county’s COVID positivity rate has been steadily declining, as have been case rates and hospitalizations. Baltimore County’s original state of emergency expired in July, but Olszewski reinstated it in August as the … Continue reading "State of Emergency to end this week in Baltimore County" The post State of Emergency to end this week in Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.

