Public Health

“A Shot to Save the World” details R&D of COVID vaccine

By WREG Web
WREG
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleControversy surrounds the COVID-19 vaccination, with many skeptics saying the research was rushed, but...

www.wreg.com

WREG

Dr. Jain talks COVID vaccinations and the lifted mask mandate

Shelby County is no longer under a full mask mandate as Coronavirus cases across the midsouth decline. But with holiday season ahead, how can people stay safe? Also, is Shelby County prepared for the possibility that young children can soon get the vaccine against COVID-19? Infectious disease physician Doctor Manoj...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
vpr.org

Why is it a shot? Kids’ questions about COVID vaccines

On October 26th, an FDA advisory panel will meet to discuss whether or not to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. With potential approval coming soon, we’re answering questions from kids and parents about the vaccine, including: Why does it have to be a shot? How do vaccines work? How does a vaccine trial work? Should an 11.5yo get the shot as soon as it’s available or wait until age 12 to get the larger dose?
PUBLIC HEALTH
FIRST For Women

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#R D#Covid#Wall Street Journal
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
cruisehive.com

Celebrity Cruises Accepts Mixed Vaccines and Details Booster Shots

It’s a big step forward for Celebrity Cruises as the line announced it will now be accepting mixed mRNA vaccinated guests as fully vaccinated. While mixed vaccines are not much of an issue for US-based passengers, mixing vaccines has been standard practice in many other countries. Many guests from countries...
ENTERTAINMENT
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Vaccinate the world first, then give US booster shots

Regarding "FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters" (Oct. 21): This event is deeply troubling because hundreds of millions throughout the world still remain unvaccinated. Across the continent of Africa, less than 4% of the population is fully vaccinated. Letter: Only fools and the unprincipled buy Trump’s lies.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
newsy.com

COVID Vaccine OK'd For Younger Kids, But Many Parents Still Skeptical

It was April when 9-year-old Alejandra Gerardo, one of the first participants in Pfizer's kid's vaccine clinical trial, got a shot. Now, it's coming to millions of children her age. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has signed off on Pfizer's vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. "It is our ongoing responsibility...
KIDS
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH

