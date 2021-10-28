CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Hazard Schools superintendent: Disciplinary action being taken, changes instituted to student activities in response to Homecoming controversy

By A Hazard Herald Staff Report
thechronicle-news.com
 6 days ago

Recently, Hazard High School's (HHS) homecoming week activities featured a “Man Pageant” and “Costume Day,” where several male students dressed in...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Randolph County superintendent withdraws expulsion request for student related to LGBTQ+ mural controversy at Tygarts Valley High School

UPDATE(Nov. 2, 2021 10:56 a.m.) CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Randolph County School Superintendent has decided to withdraw the expulsion request for a Tygarts Valley High School student for social media posts the student made, related to a controversy over a mural at the school, according to the ACLU of WV. “Our client had the constitutional […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Activities#Hazard Schools#Homecoming#Hazard High School#Hhs
TheDailyBeast

High School Students Gave Teachers Lap Dances at Homecoming Event

A Kentucky high school celebrated homecoming this week with a new type of student-teacher conferences: lap dances. A “Man Pageant” showcased students in underwear and in drag dancing for their teachers, including the principal, in Hazard High School’s gym. The principal, Donald “Happy” Mobelini, is also the mayor of Hazard. Hazard Independent Schools superintendent Sondra Combs said “appropriate disciplinary action has been taken,” but did not specify. A school board member told the Louisville Courier-Journal, “Normally, the principal, Happy Mobelini, is pretty dad-gum strict, so that surprises me.” A thread dedicated to the events in the Reddit community r/trashy was titled, “This is the mayor of my town being grinded on by a high school student dressed as a woman.”
HAZARD, KY
Wave 3

Community holds rally to support Hazard High School amid controversy

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - “Unacceptable” has been the reaction from Kentucky state leaders to what happened at Hazard High School. The high school’s athletics department posted these pictures on its Facebook page:. They have since been taken down. The pictures show teenage boys in lingerie and teenage girls in Hooters...
KENTUCKY STATE
WCTV

Leon Co. Superintendent announces changes to COVID policies in schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced proposed changes to COVID policies during a school board meeting Tuesday night. The superintendent says the proposed changes would be in compliance with the Florida Department of Health’s emergency rule, issued on Sept. 22. Under the amended policy, asymptomatic...
LEON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WKYT 27

KDE officials give information about investigation process after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the viral pictures that came out of a Hazard High School homecoming event last week, a lot of attention has been put on the teachers involved. According to officials from the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), people in Kentucky can file complaints with the Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB) if they believe a teacher has broken the code of conduct.
HAZARD, KY
WTHI

Vigo Co. schools superintendent proposes education changes for students

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Rob Haworth is proposing changes for students' education. It's part of the strategic plan school officials have called "uncommon." We've already told you about one part of the plan, which includes proposals to improve the county's high schools. Now we...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy