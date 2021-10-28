Hazard Schools superintendent: Disciplinary action being taken, changes instituted to student activities in response to Homecoming controversy

A Kentucky high school celebrated homecoming this week with a new type of student-teacher conferences: lap dances. A “Man Pageant” showcased students in underwear and in drag dancing for their teachers, including the principal, in Hazard High School’s gym. The principal, Donald “Happy” Mobelini, is also the mayor of Hazard. Hazard Independent Schools superintendent Sondra Combs said “appropriate disciplinary action has been taken,” but did not specify. A school board member told the Louisville Courier-Journal, “Normally, the principal, Happy Mobelini, is pretty dad-gum strict, so that surprises me.” A thread dedicated to the events in the Reddit community r/trashy was titled, “This is the mayor of my town being grinded on by a high school student dressed as a woman.”

