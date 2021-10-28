CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families of 9 killed in SC church settle with feds over faulty background check

By MEG KINNARD, Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Families of nine victims killed in a racist attack at a Black South Carolina church have reached a settlement with the Justice Department...

Gazette

U.S. settles suits over 2015 massacre at historic South Carolina church

(Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said it settled civil cases brought by survivors and families of victims of a massacre in 2015, in which nine Black people were killed at a historic South Carolina church. The agreement settles more than a dozen claims that blamed the FBI...
LAW
wccbcharlotte.com

Department Of Justice To Pay $88M To Families, Victims Of SC Church Massacre

WASHINGTON — Families of nine victims killed in a racist attack at a Black South Carolina church have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used in the 2015 massacre. “We cannot bring back those 9...
RELIGION
Charleston City Paper

Feds settle suit over check that allowed Emanuel killer to buy gun

An $88 million settlement was announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice in a lawsuit that claimed the Federal Bureau of Investigation was negligent in failing to stop a South Carolina man from buying the gun he used to kill nine people June 17, 2015 at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Independent

Foes of death penalty offer spiritual support at executions

After Sister Barbara Battista, a Roman Catholic nun staunchly opposed to the death penalty, agreed to accompany a condemned man at his execution in federal prison, she wondered doubtfully, “Am I just part of this whole killing machine?”“The answer is ‘No,’” she decided, proceeding with her mission to the death chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana where in August 2020 Battista said a silent prayer while witnessing the lethal injection of Keith Dwayne Nelson, convicted of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing a 10-year-old girl.“No matter how heinous the act, no matter how much I’m opposed to it, that person...
RELIGION
