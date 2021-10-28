Metroid Dread demo available

When was announced, well, let’s just say I was jumping onto the hype train before the first trailer even finished. I am a huge, lifelong Metroid fan who has played and beaten every main game in the series and their remakes, usually more than once. One of the few lasting early childhood memories in my goldfish brain is of playing Metroid II on my uncle’s Game Boy. 19 years have passed since Metroid Fusion released, the last new entry in the 2D mainline series. 11 years have passed since Other M gave us our last new story content, period.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO