CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Metroid Dread demo available

By Marques
gamingideology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for Halloween, Nintendo is donating...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
case.edu

“Metroid Dread” revives the legendary series for a final outing

It’s been 19 years since the last main-line entry in the “Metroid” series. Nineteen long years. Most of us students here at Case Western Reserve University cannot even remember 2002, when “Metroid Fusion” came out for the Game Boy Advance. For such an influential series to have taken such an extended hiatus is quite the tragedy, but now bounty hunter Samus Aran is back for another thrilling and suspenseful adventure on the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Metroid Dread has been updated to version 1.0.1

You may recall that, last week, Nintendo had confirmed their awareness of a bug that happens near the end of Metroid Dread. They also announced that “a patch will be released by the end of October to fix this. We apologize for the inconvenience”. They did not give an exact date at the time.
VIDEO GAMES
thefandomentals.com

Metroid Dread Revived the Franchise, But Should You Buy It?

When was announced, well, let’s just say I was jumping onto the hype train before the first trailer even finished. I am a huge, lifelong Metroid fan who has played and beaten every main game in the series and their remakes, usually more than once. One of the few lasting early childhood memories in my goldfish brain is of playing Metroid II on my uncle’s Game Boy. 19 years have passed since Metroid Fusion released, the last new entry in the 2D mainline series. 11 years have passed since Other M gave us our last new story content, period.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Metroid Dread: Where To Go After You Get The Diffusion Beam

Now that you've taken care of Kraid we're going to leave Cataris for the time being and head off to Dairon in order to acquire the Morph Ball Bomb. Luckily, in order to get to Dairon we only need to move a short distance north-east from where we picked up the Diffusion Beam. You can check the map below to see the location of Samus, who's stood at the purple teleporter to Dairon, in relation to our last ability pickup.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metroid Dread#Eshop
digitalspy.com

Metroid Dread review for Nintendo Switch – a worthy sequel

Nearly 20 years after 2002's fantastic Metroid Fusion, we finally have a sequel in the 2D series. Metroid Dread sees bounty hunter Samus Aran flying to a remote alien planet named ZDR after evidence emerges that the deadly X parasite, which she thought had been made extinct, continues to survive.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Metroid Dread receives update fixing progression bug

Nintendo has released an update that promised to fix the bug that was causing Metroid Dread to crash. The bug was found by multiple players last week, where if you placed a marker on a specific door on the map screen, then destroyed that door, the game would forcefully quit.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Resident Evil Village Demo Available

Capcom recommends that another demo of Resident Evil Village is available. This allows us to view both the castle and the village in detail. Resident Evil Village was released on May 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Metroid Dread laid the groundwork for a perfect Metroid Fusion remake

Following the remakes of the first two Metroid titles, 2004’s Zero Mission and 2017’s Samus Returns, Super Metroid seems like it would be a perfect choice for the third remake, should Nintendo have an interest in pursuing another one after Metroid Dread. After all, it’s the next 2D entry in line for a makeover, and it’s arguably the most iconic and beloved installment in the entire franchise. However, 2002’s Metroid Fusion has some strikingly unusual structure and ideas that Dread subsequently altered and expanded upon, and applying that evolution of design back to Fusion could make for a perfect remake opportunity.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Halloween
gamepur.com

How to skip the Drogyga boss fight in Metroid Dread

Believe it or not, you can bypass quite a lot of Metroid Dread if you play your cards right – boss fights included. It’s possible to insta-kill Kraid and Experiment Z-57, and you can even outright skip the first EMMI. The same goes for the Drogyga boss fight in Burenia. By utilizing a particular (and seemingly intentional) glitch, you can avoid dropping into the dunk tank with the tentacled sea monster altogether. Here’s how.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Speedrunners are beating Metroid Dread in under 90 minutes

Games come and go, but one thing that sticks forever is the art of speedrunning them. That’s the case with the newest version of the Metroid franchise, Metroid Dread, in which players of the several-week-old game have begun finishing it in under 90 minutes. was released on Oct. 8, making...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Metroid Dread Shinespark Speed Booster guide

Has a secret move that the game doesn’t tell you about. You can store up your Speed Booster energy and unleash it in a move called Shinespark. In this Metroid Dread guide, we’ll explain how to use the Shinespark Speed Booster move. Speed Booster suit upgrade. You’ll find the Speed...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Five features that would be perfect as Metroid Dread DLC

2D Metroid is finally back, and Samus’s latest adventure is a smash hit! But now that I’ve beaten. via multiple paths (unlocking all Ending Rewards along the way), I can’t help but think how DLC could add even more replay value. With a few small additions, MercurySteam could add a tremendous amount of depth to an already great experience.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Amazing Breaker Now Available

We started developing Amazing Breaker back in 2010. The idea of the game arose from one of our artists’ test tasks. We really liked how the ice figures looked, with all the finest details and cracks on them and immediately jumped into action. We agreed that we wanted procedural destruction, many beautiful ice sculptures, destruction methods and a lot of explosions. So we put together everything that was important for us — the esthetic, the fun and excitement you get when you destroy the figures, the cracks, the shards, the sparkles — because ice is amazing!
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Share of the Week: Scary

Last week, we asked you to take a walk on the spooky side and share some scary gaming moments using #PSshare #PSBlog. Just in time for Halloween, here are this week’s scary highlights:. BarryPaust encounters a terrifying mold monster in Control. CaliOcelot shares a haunting freaker in Days Gone. Yuric83...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Fulfil Your Partner’s Final Wish and Begin Rebuilding Moonglow Bay

It’s time for players to visit the “fishing town afraid to fish,” Moonglow Bay is now available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and with Xbox Game Pass. As you may know, this is a relaxing RPG focused on fishing and cooking, but there is a deeper story at play with many mysteries to uncover and extraordinary locations to explore.
RECIPES
gamingideology.com

Beyond Contact SciFi Survival Adventure Introduced For PS4, PS5, Xbox One & XSX

The publisher Koch Media and the developer Playcorp have announced their termination Beyond contact for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. A trailer offers us moving images of the scifi survival adventure. Beyond contact is an immersive survival game inspired by novelstyle science fiction artwork, the moral dilemmas...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Cyberpunk ninja adventure Ninja Issen seeks your support on Kickstarter

After the joint announcement by Ninja food Publisher CFK and developer Asteroids-J now have one Kickstarter campaign before the “Cyberpunk Hyper Ninja Action-Adventure” began. They want to raise about 22,000 euros to support the development. And while you’re on Kickstarter, there are of course stretch goals as well. The first...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Type Lumina will get four more characters this winter

It’s been a month Melty Blood: Type Lumina now available. As it should be in a fighting game, more characters follow. The previous schedule will according to Project Lumina expanded with a total of four new warriors. These should come out over the winter and each brings a story and battle arena too. A price has not yet been announced.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy